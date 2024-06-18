American Potential Podcast Wins Platinum 2024 Viddy Award for Episode Featuring Mike Rowe

The "American Potential" podcast, hosted by Jeff Crank, wins the Platinum 2024 Viddy Award for its episode featuring Mike Rowe. Jeff Crank thanks listeners for over 20+ million views/downloads.

The acclaimed podcast "American Potential," hosted by Jeff Crank, has been honored with the Platinum 2024 Viddy Award for its powerful episode, "From Dirty Jobs to Advocacy: Mike Rowe’s Journey to Empower America’s Workers."

"We are deeply honored to receive the Platinum 2024 Viddy Award," said Jeff Crank, host of "American Potential." "This recognition is a testament to the incredible stories we have the privilege of sharing and the impact they have on our listeners. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our listeners for their unwavering support and for helping us achieve over 20 million episode views and downloads since our launch."

About the Award-Winning Episode

The award-winning episode features the multifaceted Mike Rowe, renowned for his groundbreaking work on "Dirty Jobs" and his staunch advocacy for skilled trades. In this episode, Mike Rowe shares captivating stories from his varied career, beginning with the pivotal phone call from his mother that led him to the sewers of San Francisco and laying the foundation for "Dirty Jobs." Rowe’s journey underscores the value of embracing opportunities that others might overlook and highlights the significance of recognizing dignity in all work.

To watch the award-winning episode, visit: From Dirty Jobs to Advocacy: Mike Rowe’s Journey to Empower America’s Workers

About American Potential



"American Potential" is a project of Americans for Prosperity, an advocacy organization that helps pass policies to expand freedom and opportunity. The podcast educates listeners by sharing policy solutions to the most important challenges facing the country and highlighting the stories of those making a difference.

Hosted by Jeff Crank, Regional Vice President at Americans for Prosperity, the podcast features guests ranging from public officials to ordinary Americans stepping up in big ways. The mission of "American Potential" is to inspire listeners and equip them with the information they need to raise their voices and be heard.



Past Achievements

In addition to the 2024 Viddy Award, "American Potential" has also been recognized with a 2023 Gold w3 Award and was nominated for the 2024 Latin Podcast Awards for Podcast of the Year for its Spanish version. These accolades underscore the podcast's commitment to excellence and its impact in both English and Spanish-speaking communities.



Visit the American Potential Website to listen to the award-winning episode and explore more inspiring stories.

American Potential is a national award-winning podcast that shares how individuals are taking action in their community to break barriers. While some of our guests may be public officials or influencers, many are ordinary Americans who decided, "enough is enough" and are stepping up in a big way. We share policy solutions to the most important challenges our country faces and talk to people who are doing something about it. Our hope is that when you hear about other people's stories of success – and struggle – you will realize that you are capable of doing extraordinary things within your own community and know that you are not alone. American Potential is now a national award-winning podcast. Having won the Gold Award at the 18th annual 3w Awards in the News and Politics Podcast category. The 3w Awards is judged by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts.

