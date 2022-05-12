THE AMERICAN STANDARD DESIGN AWARD 2022 - GRAND WINNERS ANNOUNCEMENT

PURPOSEFUL DESIGN – TRANSFORMING THE WAY WE LIVE

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LIXIL, maker of pioneering water and housing products is excited to announce the Grand Prize winners of the American Standard Design Award (ASDA) Asia Pacific 2022.

The ASDA is a bathroom space design competition aimed at uncovering the best, aspiring young talents in the Asia Pacific region by providing them with a recognized platform to showcase their works. This year, the ASDA received an overwhelming response from over 2800 registrations hailing from 7 countries in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region - namely Australia, Cambodia, India, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The theme of this year's competition was Purposeful Design - Transforming the Way We Live. Driven by insights into future challenges, the competition reflects emerging lifestyle trends of urbanization and health & well-being and features two award categories: Residential Bathroom Space Design and Hospitality Bathroom Space Design. Entries focus on designing purposeful bathroom spaces that not only feature inviting aesthetics but are integrated with functionality that fulfills the user's needs.

In the Residential Bathroom Space Design category, designers had to design bathroom spaces to be as multi-functional as possible without compromising on living and workspaces. The Hospitality Bathroom Space Design sought out designs that addressed better health and hygiene standards for an inviting and worry-free hotel stay experience.

All 1st prize winners for each category from every country advanced to the APAC competition round, where 14 national winners competed for the coveted Grand Prize of USD 3000 each per category.

The Grand Prize for the Residential Bathroom Space Design Category goes to Lê Đức Thịnh of Ha Noi University of Civil Engineering from Vietnam. Defying the traditional concept that bathrooms should be hidden, this winning design concept purposefully and seamlessly integrates the bathroom into the limited space in urban homes.

The Grand Prize for the Hospitality Bathroom Space Design Category is awarded to Teeragiat Sukyoo of Assumption University from Thailand. This winning design concept incorporates innovative hygiene features - from surfaces to products, that ensure the highest level of hygiene with minimal cleaning effort for a truly worry-free stay for hotel guests.

Entries were carefully evaluated by an influential judging panel comprising of 39 industry experts who are leaders in their own fields, including partners of established architectural firms, professional architects and notable interior designers from Asia Pacific. All competing entries were evaluated based on four main criteria of Purposeful Design, Inviting Style, Originality, and Feasibility; and went through two levels of judging: National Level and APAC Level.

"Good design challenges the status quo while solving real-life challenges. It is heartening to see young designers leveraging purposeful design in their approach to envision tangible solutions that answered our briefs. With their fresh ideas and perspectives, their works demonstrate how purposeful design can transform the way we live, today and in the future." said Antoine Besseyre Des Horts, Leader of LIXIL Global Design, Asia. ASDA applauds all participants from the Asia Pacific region and gives our heartiest congratulations to the National Winners and the Asia Pacific Grand Prize winners. Information on the young designers and their winning works is available on the ASDA website at https://asda.americanstandard-apac.com/winners .

ABOUT AMERICAN STANDARD

As one of the most iconic brands in sanitary ware, American Standard has earned the trust of its customers by constantly delivering style, quality and reliability to their bathrooms. Today, backed by more than 140 years of pioneering legacy, American Standard continues to raise the bar in delivering dependable bathroom solutions that combine thoughtful designs and innovative technologies to create inviting bathroom spaces offering ultimate hygiene, comfort and convenience.

ABOUT LIXIL

LIXIL makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including LIXIL, GROHE, American Standard, INAX, and TOSTEM. Over 70,000 colleagues operating in 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day.

LIXIL Group Corporation (TSE Code: 5938) is the listed holding company for LIXIL's portfolio of businesses.