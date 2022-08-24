American Standard Design Award 2023 (ASDA) competition calls aspiring tertiary design students to reimagine ‘A Home to Love, A Space for Everyone’ for multi-generational living

ASDA 2023 platform to inspire and showcase purposeful design and practical solutions for multi-generational living from next generation of designers across Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LIXIL, the maker of pioneering water and housing products, is pleased to announce the launch of the American Standard Design Award (ASDA) 2023. Organized through American Standard, the ASDA 2023 competition focuses on multi-generational living with the theme 'A Home to Love, A Space for Everyone'. The ASDA 2023 is calling for innovative user-centric designs that are purposeful and practical from the next generation of designers across the Asia Pacific (APAC).



Multi-generational living continues to be popular across Asia. Prior to COVID-19, almost half of Asians (45%) were living with their extended families in one household.[1] The pandemic accelerated this trend; as families made space for older relatives, young adults moved back home, and households accommodated more family members to pool their living and financial resources. As families adjusted to longer term co-living in the same space, designers are met with a unique set of challenges around privacy, comfort and accessibility.

The ASDA competition aims to reflect the relevance of multi-generational living with a design approach that balances hygiene, ergonomics, safety and convenience for users of different age groups - from children to parents to grandparents.

"For over 140 years, American Standard has continuously raised the bar in delivering bathroom solutions that combines purposeful designs and pioneering technologies. With our deep industry and design expertise, we are delighted to collaborate with leading architects and designers to launch ASDA 2023. American Standard has been trusted for generations for its progressive and dependable products, and we chose this year's ASDA theme to inspire student designers to create an inviting multi-generational bathroom space in the home that every generation will love, whilst competing against their peers across the APAC region." said Antoine Besseyre Des Horts, Leader, LIXIL Global Design, Asia.

Last year's inaugural ASDA received an overwhelming response of nearly 3,000 entries hailing from seven countries: Australia, Cambodia, India, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

"The ASDA provides a great platform for design enthusiasts to apply our knowledge and learnings into real-world scenarios. The opportunity to present our ideas to industry's top professionals was highly motivating and offered valuable insight into crafting thoughtful and unique designs," said Lê Đức Thinh, ASDA 2022 Residential Bathroom Space Design Grand Prize Winner.

This year, the ASDA is inviting entries for the category of Residential Bathroom Space Design, emphasizing the importance of bathroom aesthetics for urbanites living in high-mass housing. With limited living area shared by a mix of age groups, designers will have to optimize and create multi-functional homes that strike a balance between private and shared spaces. The competition will push the envelope on design, challenging students to create a safe, hygienic and comfortable bathroom that is loved by everyone in the family.

The ASDA 2023 is open to Year 2 and above tertiary design school students from ten countries across the Asia Pacific – Australia, Cambodia, India, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The competition will accept entry submissions from August 24th, 2022 until January 15th, 2023. Entries will be judged through to May 2023, when the Asia Pacific Grand Prize winner will be announced.

The entries will be judged at two levels – National Level and APAC Level. At the national level, a national judging panel made up of architecture and design luminaries from each country will evaluate entries received from local participants.

First prize winners from each country will then proceed to the APAC competition round and will be judged by a regional judging panel for the Grand Prize. In addition, the Grand Prize winner will also have the opportunity to join the award ceremony in Singapore and visit the LIXIL Design Centre for an opportunity to interact with the LIXIL global design team.

For more information about the design competition and a way to be part of an impactful movement that can make a difference to consumers' lives, please visit the ASDA website at (https://americanstandard-apac.com/asda).

ABOUT AMERICAN STANDARD

As one of the most iconic brands in sanitary ware, American Standard has earned the trust of its customers by constantly delivering style, quality, and reliability to their bathrooms. Today, backed by more than 140 years of pioneering legacy, American Standard continues to raise the bar in delivering dependable bathroom solutions that combine thoughtful designs and innovative technologies to create inviting bathroom spaces offering ultimate hygiene, comfort, and convenience.

ABOUT LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high-quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry-leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard, and TOSTEM. With approximately 70,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries, we are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day.