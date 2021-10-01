American Standard launches the American Standard Design Award (ASDA) Competition for tertiary design students in Asia-Pacific

The ASDA seeks to provide a platform for design students to showcase their potential by addressing real-world design challenges in the new normal

SINGAPORE, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIXIL, the maker of pioneering water and housing products, is excited to announce the launch of the American Standard Design Award (ASDA) 2022. Organized by American Standard for students in the region, the competition aims to bring the design community across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) together to develop purposeful function that is inspired by the next generation of designers.

At the heart of the ASDA is the single proposition to embrace purposeful and thoughtful design to enhance hygiene standards while providing solutions to the ever-changing needs of consumers, from space maximization to comfort and convenience. With this in mind, the theme of this year's competition is Purposeful Design - Transforming the Way We Live.

The competition seeks to promote the user-centric design philosophy that guides the American Standard brand in delivering dependable bathroom solutions that combine thoughtful designs and innovative technologies. The ASDA allows students to showcase their craft and introduce the concept of a purposeful and thoughtful design through innovations that address daily consumer issues.

"American Standard, one of LIXIL's portfolio global brands, has an unmatched legacy of quality and innovation for over 140 years. Through its brand philosophy of designing innovative and purposeful bathroom designs, we decided to create a platform for budding designers of the future to be able to showcase their creativity and innovation. The ASDA will allow the design community to collaborate, push boundaries, and create solutions that meets the needs of an ever-evolving world," expressed Antoine Besseyre Des Horts, Leader, LIXIL Global Design, Asia.

The ASDA 2022 is open to Year 2 tertiary design students from 8 countries across APAC – namely Australia, Cambodia, India, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The competition will run from September 2021 when the submission period opens and will end in March 2022 with the announcement of the regional ASDA winners.

Driven by insights of current and future challenges, the ASDA is structured into two categories that reflect emerging lifestyles trends of urbanization and health & well-being. The two categories are the Residential Bathroom Space Design and Hospitality Bathroom Space Design. To qualify for the awards, students from the region are required to design bathroom spaces that not only feature inviting aesthetics but are integrated with functionality that fulfills the user's needs.

The key driving motivation lies in a desire to solve practical problems with thoughtful solutions. With limited living spaces, designers will have to optimize and create multi-functional spaces in homes without compromising on living and work spaces. As the world shifts into the new normal, there is a heightened awareness and enhanced requirements for better health and hygiene standards in shared facilities.

The entries will be judged at 2 levels – National Level and APAC Level. At the national level, a national judging panel made up of local architecture and design luminaries from each country will evaluate entries received from local participants. First prize winners for each category in each country will then proceed to the APAC competition round and will be judged by regional judging panel for the grand prize.

For more information about the design competition and a way to be part of an impactful movement that can make a difference to consumers' lives, please visit the ASDA website at (https://americanstandard-apac.com/asda).

ABOUT AMERICAN STANDARD

As one of the most iconic brands in sanitary ware, American Standard has earned the trust of its customers by constantly delivering style, quality and reliability to their bathrooms. Today, backed by more than 140 years of pioneering legacy, American Standard continues to raise the bar in delivering dependable bathroom solutions that combine thoughtful designs and innovative technologies to create inviting bathroom spaces offering ultimate hygiene, comfort and convenience.

ABOUT LIXIL

LIXIL makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including LIXIL, GROHE, American Standard, INAX, and TOSTEM. Over 70,000 colleagues operating in 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day.

LIXIL Group Corporation (TSE Code: 5938) is the listed holding company for LIXIL's portfolio of businesses