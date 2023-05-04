American WWII Pilot Mitchell Flint, Volunteered in I948 War, Honored with Square Dedication in Israel

Mitchell Flint, a WWII US Navy Pilot who volunteered in Israel's 1948 war, honored with a square dedication in Israel after years of persistence by a journalist.

Commander Mitchell Flint, a World War II American U.S. Navy Pilot, has been honored for posterity in Israel. While Israel celebrated its 75th year Independence Day, on April 27, 2023, in a ceremony attended by his son Michael, family members and many friends, the City of Herzliya, Israel, honored Mitchell by naming the city’s prominent roundabout square, between Abie Natan Street and Yosef Nevo Street, after him.



A few days later, on May 1, 2023, the US House of Representatives Speaker, the honorable Kevin McCarthy addressed the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, where he mentioned the California connection to Israel’s Air-Force.



As the story goes, Mitchell Flint, or Mitch, as his friends called him, was one of those California boys who helped establish the renowned Israel Air Force (IAF) in 1948.



The dedication of the square after the group of foreign volunteering pilots, in particular Mitch Flint, was the result of the persistence and devotion work of California journalist Nurit Greenger, who relentlessly worked on ‘making this ceremony happen’ for more than three years with the cordial collaboration of the honorable Herzliya Mayor, Mr. Moshe Fadlon and his staff who were dedicated to the cause.



During the event, Mike Flint, Mitch’s son and the Producer of "Angels in the Sky," a film project at present in development, dedicated to the story of Mitch and his comrade pilots’ wartime in Israel, received the key to the City of Herzliya from Mayor Moshe Fadlon.



To learn more about Mitchell Flint or "Angels in the Sky," visit: https://angelsintheskythemovie.com/about-mitchell-flint/



Mitch was recognized for his remarkable and one-of-a-kind service, which included squadron leadership and being a founding member of Israel's first fighter pilot squadron that during the war flew crucial missions to help Israel win its war for independence and the establishment of the Israel Air Force (IAF).



Mitch was also instrumental in founding the legendary 'MACHAL' (Hebrew acronym for Volunteers From Overseas) group of non-Israeli IAF and IDF volunteers.



As a bravely daring pilot, Mitch performed bombing flights for the U.S. during World War II before returning home to pursue a law degree. However, the conflict between the nascent Jewish state, Israel, and its neighboring Arab countries sparked Mitchell to return to combat, this time for the Jews who just went through the Holocaust and needed their motherland established.



Years later, in an interview with the Times of Israel, Mitch explained, "I'm Jewish; Israel desperately needed fighter pilots, so I thought I could perhaps do something to sustain the state."



Nurit Greenger, interviewing Mitch, asked, “Why did you do that?” and his humble reply was, “Someone had to do it.”



Mitch’s idea to help Israel was not an easy decision. As an American citizen, he could not fly and fight for a foreign country. Not being deterred, he came up with a solution; he told his mother that he was going to attend the 1948 Summer Olympic Games in London - held from 29 July to 14 August 1948 - and thereafter travel through Europe. His idea worked, and under this made-up tale Mitch ultimately spent a year heroically fighting for Israel’s makeshift air force which led to gaining independence.



Aviation author Robert Gandt, with Mike Flint, feature Rav-Seren (Commander Hebrew rank) Mitch Flint in the book “Angels in the Sky,” a remarkable aviation history book, an exciting and unknown tale of how the legendary pilot Mitch and his comrade pilots led an all-volunteer air force to help defeat five Arab countries that converged on Israel and defended the Jewish nation which brought about its gaining sovereignty.



Mitchell (Mitch) Flint died on September 16, 2017, of natural causes, at his home in Los Angeles, California. He was 94.



Mike Flint, Mitch’s son, said, “He was a humble man who did what he did and never looked for glory. He was proud of what he did until the very end.”



Journalists interested in covering the story are encouraged to follow up for more information and exclusive images from the event. Please contact Nurit Greenger to request high-resolution images and arrange interviews with individuals involved in the project. The organizers are excited to share this remarkable story with the world and look forward to working with journalists to bring it to a wider audience.





