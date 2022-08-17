AMETEK Thailand Opens New Office and Centre of Excellence to Provide Customers in Southeast Asia with AMETEK's latest Technology Solutions

BANGKOK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK Thailand is pleased to announce that it has opened a new, state-of-the-art facility in a convenient location in Bangkok that will provide enhanced support for customers throughout the Southeast Asia region.

AMETEK Thailand began operations in 2017 and continues to play an important role within AMETEK's Southeast Asia's ecosystem. The move to a new office will open doors to future growth for AMETEK's businesses within the region providing a hub of innovation for numerous industries including automotive, electronics, laboratory, food and packaging, and high precision metrology.

The Centre of Excellence features the latest products from numerous AMETEK businesses, including Atlas, Brookfield, Creaform, Forza, MicroPoise, Mocon, Solartron Metrology, Taylor Hobson and Zygo. These businesses will be able to showcase their capabilities via in-person demonstrations and facilitate direct and open communication with end users. Service capabilities for AMETEK products will also be provided. Ultimately, this new facility will further AMETEK's mission of solving customers' most complex challenges through differentiated technology solutions.

"We are very pleased with our new expanded office and Centre of Excellence," said Paisan Sripraram, AMETEK Thailand Country Manager. "It represents a significant demand for AMETEK's products in Thailand and reflects the importance of our growing customer base in the region. We appreciate this opportunity to provide our customers with a wider range of services and support."

At a private grand opening event held on July 20th, AMETEK employees were on-hand to provide customers, distributors, and partners with dynamic and interactive technology demonstrations. Distinguished AMETEK guests included Katherine Yew, Division Vice President Asia Controller; Firoz Khader, Country Manager of Southeast Asia, and Paisan Sripraram. The keynote speaker of the celebration was Ricky Yeung, Division Vice President, Asia, who welcomed the group and shared his vision for the future.

"Asia is an important region for AMETEK. Within Southeast Asia, we have commercial offices and manufacturing facilities, and Thailand is the third location after Singapore and Malaysia. We see meaningful growth opportunities in Southeast Asia, and we will continue to invest in this part of Asia," said Ricky Yeung.

More than half of AMETEK's total sales are from markets outside the United States. Through the investment in this new office and demonstration facility in Thailand, AMETEK aims to better support its existing customers with faster response times and greater efficiency.

Click for event images: https://bit.ly/3SG55Nr

About AMETEK Thailand

AMETEK (Thailand) Co., Ltd. began operations in 2017 playing a crucial role within AMETEK's Southeast Asia's ecosystem. AMETEK, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2021 sales of $5.5 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.

Contact: thailand.enquiry@ametek.com