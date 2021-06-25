AMILI & NUHS Launch First-of-its-Kind and Free Gut Health Predictor

Measuring Asians’ Gut Health for a Better Tomorrow

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 25 June 2021 - AMILI (the "Company"), Southeast Asia's first microbiome bank and largest microbiome reference library, partners National University Health System ("NUHS ") to launch the Gut Health Predictor (the "Predictor" or "GHP") on World Microbiome Day 2021.





The Gut Health Predictor is the first of its kind self-assessment in Southeast Asia. It provides individuals quick and easy insights into their own gut health, and aims to raise awareness of the importance of the gut microbiome in overall health.













"There is no health without gut health. Gut health has been implicated in many conditions such as dementia, obesity, autism, and diabetes," shares Associate Professor Jeremy Lim, Co-Founder and CEO, AMILI. "It is therefore important for us to engage the public on the impact that diet and lifestyle have on gut health. As Southeast Asia's first precision gut microbiome company, we have been collaborating with leading academic institutions such as NUHS to conduct research on gut health, build knowledge, and understand the Asian gut microbiome. Through these collaborative efforts, we may be able to identify new treatment therapies to address conditions through gut health in the future."





Through a series of under 30 simple questions about their lifestyle and diet on GHP, users can get a good indication of the status of their gut health, and how it could be affecting the rest of their body and mind.

The Gut Health Predictor is free and available at:

https://www.amili.asia or

https://tinyurl.com/GutHealthPredictor





"Emerging research is shedding light on remarkable links between our gut microbiome and a myriad of health conditions, both physical and mental. Our gut health is influenced by many factors, from what we eat and drink to how much we exercise, and the impact is huge. Thus far, most research has been centred on western societies and diets," says Dr Kristie Fan, Consultant, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Medicine, National University Hospital. "NUHS is working with AMILI in this exciting field to promote gut health in Singapore and beyond. Together, we seek to discover the truth to 'you are what you eat'."





Developed by AMILI and corroborated by gastroenterologists from NUHS, GHP may potentially help clinicians find correlations between diets and lifestyles, and gut health. Through a map of data, these population-level analyses may offer insights that could align future therapy and intervention.





#AMILI