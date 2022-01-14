Amlan International to Present New Research During International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE)

Oral abstract presentations will center on new natural feed additive solutions to support optimal intestinal health and microbial balance in poultry.

Two Amlan-sponsored TECHTalks presentations by leading industry researchers will focus on the impact of intestinal microbiota, applications of a Mycotoxin Risk algorithm, and opportunities to improve intestinal health.



IPPE attendees will be able to hear about Amlan technology, interact with Amlan experts, and even hold Amlan’s mineral in their hands at booth B5255.



CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan International, a global leader in natural, mineral-based feed additives for poultry and livestock production, will provide comprehensive and concise information about natural feed additives that improve the sustainability of poultry production by leveraging unique mineral technology to support optimal intestinal health, to attendees of the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) on Jan. 25–27, 2022, in Atlanta, GA.

"Increasing global restrictions on the use of in-feed antibiotics has created a critical need for natural, drug-free feed additives that can help support optimum health and productivity in poultry," says Fred Kao, Vice President of Global Sales with Amlan International. The global Amlan team invites IPPE attendees to learn more about the Amlan difference in bringing innovative solutions to improve the welfare and sustainability of food production while also ensuring optimum production efficiency.

“Amlan’s core competency and competitive advantage will be on display throughout IPPE this year,” says Heath Wessels, Amlan’s Director of Sales for North America. “Attendees will be able to hear about our technology, interact with our experts and even hold our mineral in their hands at our booth.”

During Alman’s educational TECHTalk presentations, renowned poultry industry experts will share new information on tackling poultry industry challenges. “Oral abstracts and posters of our innovative product R&D will be presented by Amlan researchers during the International Poultry Scientific Forum (IPSF). And during the IPPE trade show at the Amlan booth (B5255), attendees are invited to spend time in conversation with our representatives about key issues impacting the global poultry and livestock industry,” says Wade Robey, PhD, Vice President of Marketing and Product Development.

State-of-the-Art Research to be Presented at TECHTalks

State-of-the-art research about microbial populations inhabiting the intestinal content and the intestinal mucosa of poultry and livestock will be presented by Gerardo M. Nava, DVM, PhD, MSc, Professor of Microbiology at the Universidad Autónoma de Querétaro, Mexico. Nava’s presentation, Intestinal Microbiota: Opportunities to Improve Intestinal Health, Welfare & Productivity, will be presented January 26, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), in Hall B, booth B3649.

Carlos Augusto Mallmann, PhD, with the Laboratory of Mycotoxicological Analysis of Federal University of Santa Maria, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, is one of the world’s leading experts in mycotoxins in poultry and livestock production. Mallmann will speak on understanding and implementing the Mycotoxin Risk algorithm, based on variables used to develop a reliable system for diagnosing mycotoxicosis. Mallmann’s TECHTalk, The Mycotoxin Risk, will be January 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern, in Hall B, booth B3649.

IPSF Oral and Poster Abstracts

During the IPSF, January 24–25, 2022, Amlan experts will present two oral abstracts and two posters, selected by IPSF, detailing research designed to support optimal poultry intestinal health and bring the latest production technology to producers. The research presented in the oral abstracts was conducted in collaboration with Imunova Análises Biológicas and University of Arkansas.

Oral Abstract: M52, a novel natural feed additive, preserved mucosal immune and intestinal microbial homeostasis of broilers challenged with Eimeria spp. by Hongyu Xue 1 , Fernanda Rigo 2 , Breno Beirão 2 , Celso Fávaro 2 and Max Ingberman 2 ; 1 Amlan International, Chicago, IL, USA; 2 Imunova Análises Biológicas, Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil. Presented January 25, 2022, at 10:15 a.m. ET, in B314.





by Hongyu Xue , Fernanda Rigo , Breno Beirão , Celso Fávaro and Max Ingberman ; Amlan International, Chicago, IL, USA; Imunova Análises Biológicas, Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil. Presented January 25, 2022, at 10:15 a.m. ET, in B314. Oral Abstract: A220, an all-natural feed additive, reduced Salmonella intestinal colonization in broilers and tuned down SPI-1 type III secretion system (TTSS) virulence machinery by Hongyu Xue 1 , Dongping Wang 1 , LeAnn Johnston 1 , Billy Hargis 2 and Guillermo Tellez 2 ; 1 Amlan International, Chicago, IL, USA; 2 Department of Poultry Science, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR, USA. Presented January 25, 2022, at 8:45 a.m. ET, in B315.





by Hongyu Xue , Dongping Wang , LeAnn Johnston , Billy Hargis and Guillermo Tellez ; Amlan International, Chicago, IL, USA; Department of Poultry Science, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR, USA. Presented January 25, 2022, at 8:45 a.m. ET, in B315. Poster number P319: M52, a natural coccidiostat, improved performance, fecal oocyst shedding and intestinal lesion score of Eimeria -infected broilers by Hongyu Xue 1 , San Ching 1 , and LeAnn Johnston 1 ; 1 Amlan International, Chicago, IL, USA.





by Hongyu Xue , San Ching , and LeAnn Johnston ; Amlan International, Chicago, IL, USA. Poster number P320: In vitro and in vivo evaluation of A220, as an in-feed antibiotic alternative for enteric pathogen control in poultry and swine by Hongyu Xue1, LeAnn Johnston1, San Ching1 and Dongping Wang1. 1Amlan International, Chicago, IL, USA.



IPPE Booth B5255

Amlan representatives will be interacting with trade show attendees and focusing on Amlan’s core competency of offering consistent, high-value, mineral-based intestinal health feed additives with both producers and the world in mind. Amlan's products are formulated with safe, natural ingredients that reduce the inputs needed to raise poultry and livestock, helping to decrease the cost and environmental impact of production. Amlan’s unique mineral originates and is processed in the United States and shipped globally from a single source. Amlan products are backed-by extensive research and is supported by Amlan’s parent company, Oil-Dri’s vertical integration.

IPPE will be held in Atlanta, GA, in the Georgia World Congress Center, January 25–27, 2022. Following IPPE, information shared will be available at www.amlan.com.

Company Information

Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, a leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Oil-Dri leverages over 80 years of expertise in mineral science to selectively mine and process their unique mineral for consumer and business-to-business markets. Oil-Dri Corporation of America doing business as “Amlan International” is a publicly traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives across the world. Product availability may vary by country, associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.

