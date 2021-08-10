Amouage Ventures into China Bringing the Arabian Art of Perfumery to Tmall

MUSCAT, Oman, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tracing the 'perfume-route' East, Amouage, the Oman-based global luxury fragrance House, has announced its debut on Tmall Global with a wide range of much-loved masterpieces including Epic, Dia, Honour, and Memoir and the recently released power-duo, Boundless and Material. As part of Amouage's dynamic growth, the House is expanding its distribution throughout China, having signed a partnership with Hong Kong-based S'Young International Trading Company Limited.



Amouage Expands to China

As China's contemporary fragrance community continues to evolve, there is a growing appetite for artisanal and niche fragrances, and iconic luxury brands that offer premium ingredients, bolder notes and longer lasting trails. With its timely expansion, Amouage is poised to cater to the country's perfume connoisseurs who are increasingly resonating with authentic brand creations. Amouage's Epic Woman (2009) is consistently ranked amongst the top three niche fragrances on NOSETIME, one of China's leading online fragrance guide platforms. Known as 'The Gift of Kings', the House's repertoire of over 50 perfumes include some of the most finely crafted and celebrated fragrances in the world. A tribute to its unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, quality, and creative integrity, Amouage is ranked amongst the top three players in the global ultra-niche segment and continues to set the precedent for olfactive innovation and perfume artistry.

"It is our quest to create true masterpieces and share them with discerning fragrance-lovers around the world. Following the consolidation of creation and manufacturing operations at our flagship facility in Muscat in 2020, and the recent opening of our sales hub in Dubai and subsidiary in the US, the decision to expand Amouage's presence into China is the next logical step in our international growth strategy," said Marco Parsiegla, Chief Executive Officer of Amouage. "China is at the heart of an important region and as commerce continues to flow Eastwards, we look forward to adding our unique character to its fragrance narrative. With S'Young, we have found a partner with expertise, experience, and most importantly, with a team that is as passionate about fragrance as we are."

An icon in the perfumery world, Amouage fragrances carry a sophisticated signature that speak to a sophisticated, confident and discerning clientele, who seek something compellingly precious, extraordinary and personal. Using only the finest and most special ingredients from around the world, the House's creations are composed by world-recognized perfumers in Paris, Grasse, Geneva and New York. Each creation is carefully handmade and tastefully blended to present an enveloping patina and a long-lasting elegant trail. Florals are multi-faceted; spices and woods juxtapose harmoniously and rare ingredients create intriguing contrasts.

