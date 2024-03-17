Ampfood by iPrima Group Launches Free Marketing Initiative to Support F&B Industry in Malaysia

Ampfood by iPrima Group has launched a free marketing initiative to support the F&B industry in Malaysia. The project aims to showcase Malaysia's culinary scene and promote the country as a premier travel destination.

Ampfood, the latest offering from iPrima Group, led by founder Shaun Ling, is excited to announce a groundbreaking initiative to support Malaysia's food and beverage industry. The innovative project involves providing free marketing services to all F&B players in Malaysia throughout the year 2024. The primary objective of this initiative is to uplift local businesses and showcase Malaysia as a premier travel destination on the global stage.



To align their efforts with the national strategy to boost tourism, Ampfood has partnered with the Malaysia Tourism Board to leverage their platform for broader reach and exposure. By extending complimentary marketing services to F&B establishments across the country, Ampfood seeks to stimulate interest in Malaysia's culinary scene and entice visitors to explore the rich gastronomic landscape the government offers.



This initiative comes at a crucial time when the F&B industry in Malaysia is looking to recover from the impact of external challenges, specifically the recent disruptions caused by the global pandemic. Ampfood recognizes the resilience and creativity of local businesses and aims to provide them with a valuable tool to showcase their offerings to a broader audience. By offering free marketing services, Ampfood seeks to level the playing field for all F&B players, regardless of their size or resources.



The marketing support provided by Ampfood will be comprehensive and tailored to the unique needs of each F&B establishment. From creating engaging social media content to producing captivating videos, the team at Ampfood is dedicated to showcasing the diversity and quality of Malaysian cuisine. By utilizing various online platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, XHS, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Google Business, Ampfood ensures that the marketing content reaches a broad and diverse audience across different channels.



To further enhance the visibility of participating F&B players, Ampfood will also facilitate collaborations and partnerships within the industry. By connecting restaurants, cafes, food stalls, and other establishments with influencers, bloggers, and food enthusiasts, Ampfood aims to create a vibrant community that celebrates Malaysian cuisine and promotes a culture of culinary appreciation. The collective effort of all stakeholders will contribute to positioning Malaysia as a must-visit destination for food lovers worldwide.



Ampfood's commitment to supporting the F&B industry goes beyond just providing free marketing services. The team behind Ampfood is dedicated to fostering a sense of community and collaboration within the industry. By organizing networking events, workshops, and knowledge-sharing sessions, Ampfood aims to empower F&B players with the skills and tools necessary to thrive in a competitive market. Ampfood hopes to create a sustainable ecosystem that nurtures creativity, innovation, and excellence in the culinary scene through these initiatives.



Ampfood will offer free marketing services to all F&B players in Malaysia for a limited period as part of its promotional strategy. This generous offer is a testament to Ampfood's commitment to supporting and uplifting local businesses during these challenging times. By leveraging its expertise in digital marketing and social media, Ampfood aims to amplify the visibility and reach of Malaysian F&B establishments, ultimately contributing to the growth and success of the industry.





For more information about Ampfood's free marketing services and how to participate in this initiative, please visit their social media channels and website for regular updates and announcements. Join https://Ampfood.my today and participate in the exciting journey to elevate Malaysia's F&B industry to new heights.



About the company: In conclusion, Ampfood's free marketing initiative represents a significant milestone in its mission to promote Malaysia as a premier travel destination and showcase the richness of the country's culinary heritage. By partnering with the Malaysia Tourism Board and collaborating with local F&B players, Ampfood is poised to make a meaningful impact on the industry and position Malaysia as a top destination for food enthusiasts worldwide. With their creative and innovative marketing approach, Ampfood is set to revolutionize how F&B establishments in Malaysia market themselves and connect with their target audience.

