Ample Transfers launches AmpleSend Online; empowering migrant domestic workers (MDWs) to send money on demand, catch the best rates, and maximise their precious day-off.

No need to wait for their one day off a month to send money in person. AmpleSend Online lets migrant workers send money conveniently wherever they are and whenever they need.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ample Transfers, a leader in personal & corporate cross-border money transfers, has launched AmpleSend Online; a convenient and safe online money transfer service created to help Migrant Domestic Workers (MDWs) and Migrant Workers (MWs) remit money without having to go in person.

"Ample Transfers has implemented a regulation-compliant solution that allows us to verify customers' identities in a non-face-to-face manner, which comes with the added convenience of utilising Myinfo to populate their registration details," said Matthew Yap, CEO of Ample Transfers. "We are also giving $10 credit to the first 500 migrant customers who sign up for AmpleSend Online now and make their first transaction this month."

Serving Singapore's migrant workforce for over 23 years, Ample Transfers has stayed closely in touch with customers' needs and are always looking to serve their customers better. While they understand that many migrant customers remain more comfortable sending money in person, the company also wants to cater to the growing minority who have already embraced digital payments. AmpleSend Online was created to complement their AmpleSend in-person service, allowing Ample Transfers to cater to both the banked and the underbanked.

AmpleSend Online customers get to enjoy greater flexibility and control of their remittances: they can monitor & catch the best rates and this also reduces reliance on informal remittances which are unregulated and less secure. A ripple effect of this is also shorter wait times and less crowds at the branch.

While service fees are the same online and in-person, AmpleSend Online promotions aim to encourage more customers to embrace digital and make the switch to online. Sign up for AmpleSend Online at https://ampletransfers.com/createaccount.

Ample Transfers is a cross-border payment services leader that has been providing safe, reliable money-transfer and money-changing services to a wide demographic of international customers in Singapore since 1998. We have established a strong presence in the South-East Asian, South Asian and China corridors. We support and care for our customers and the communities they help support with their remittances.

