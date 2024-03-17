AmpQuartz Unveils Exciting Ramadan Campaign for Johor Homeowners: "Cook and Win" Campaign

AmpQuartz, a leading innovator in kitchen solutions, has launched an exclusive Ramadan campaign called "Cook and Win" for homeowners in Johor. The campaign aims to celebrate the spirit of the holy month by encouraging culinary creativity and fostering a sense of community.

—

To engage and inspire residents, the "Cook and Win" campaign encourages homeowners in Johor to showcase their culinary skills and love for their families by sharing videos of themselves cooking. These heartwarming and creative entries will evoke the essence of Ramadan and foster a sense of togetherness within the community.



AmpQuartz is leveraging social media's power to amplify this unique campaign's reach. Homeowners are encouraged to publish their cooking videos on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Lemon8. Tag @AmpQuartz and Using the hashtag #AmpQuartzFamily, participants can connect with a broader audience and showcase their entries to the AmpQuartz community.



Furthermore, homeowners who join the AmpQuartz Telegram channel will stand a chance to win home appliances worth up to RM3,000. This exciting opportunity adds an element of competition and anticipation to the campaign, motivating participants to share their cooking videos and engage with the AmpQuartz brand on a deeper level.



This Ramadan campaign by AmpQuartz promotes culinary creativity and family bonding and celebrates Johor's rich cultural heritage. By encouraging homeowners to share their cooking experiences, AmpQuartz fosters community pride and camaraderie during this auspicious month.



As a brand known for its commitment to quality and innovation, AmpQuartz is dedicated to creating meaningful experiences for homeowners in Johor. Through initiatives like the "Cook and Win" campaign, AmpQuartz continues to showcase its dedication to enhancing the lives of its customers and building lasting connections within the community.



The Ramadan campaign by AmpQuartz is a unique opportunity for Johor homeowners to share their love for cooking, family, and community while standing a chance to win exciting prizes. By participating in this engaging initiative, residents can showcase their talent, connect with like-minded individuals, and contribute to a sense of unity and togetherness.



For Johor homeowners looking to get involved in the "Cook and Win" campaign, AmpQuartz invites them to embrace the spirit of Ramadan, share their culinary creations, and join the vibrant community of #AmpQuartzFamily. By celebrating the joys of cooking and family togetherness, AmpQuartz is set to make this Ramadan a memorable experience for all participants.







For more information, visit AmpQuartz.com and follow their social media channels to stay updated on the latest news and campaigns. Join the telegram channel at https://t.me/ampquartz today and participate in a vibrant community celebrating cooking, creativity, and community spirit.



About the company: About AmpQuartz: AmpQuartz is a leading provider of innovative kitchen solutions, dedicated to enhancing the lives of homeowners through quality products and exceptional service. With a focus on creativity, functionality, and customer satisfaction, AmpQuartz remains a trusted name in the industry, delivering top-notch kitchen cabinets and accessories to homes in Johor and beyond.

