AMTD Group initiated coverage on Huize with a "BUY" rating

The post-pandemic era is offering new investment opportunities as entering into 2021

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In particular, the capital market tends to be more intrigued as these opportunities define the new investment trend for domestic and foreign investors next year, according to Huize Holding Limited.

The latest institutional expectations offer insights that the online insurance will be one of the hottest investment sectors in the year to come, especially with the increasing digitalisation of the industry compounded with consumer behaviours shifting from offline to online being a foregone conclusion.

The potential growth in the online insurance market is definitely much more attractive.

Recently, the AMTD Group, Asia's largest independent investment bank, initiated coverage on Huize with a "BUY" rating.

AMTD is optimistic about Huize, a next-generation online insurance service provider focusing on long-term health insurance, and it's clear growth potential. Huize (NASDAQ: HUIZ) currently has a market value of USD$385 million.

More than that, many other well-known brokerages have published research reports on Huize since the beginning of 2020.

So as a small-cap company, how has Huize stood out to become the leader of the pack?

Widely known as "China's first listed e-insurance platform", Huize has been deeply involved in the insurance industry with a long proven track record of operations for more than 14 years. And while Huize has traditionally kept a low profile, it has steadily grown and achieved outstanding performance, even while the market was grappling with the fallout from the pandemic.

Assessing the company's third quarter results, Huize achieved a record-breaking RMB779 million in total gross written premiums, representing an increase of 41.2% compared with the same period last year.



Meanwhile, its total operating revenue in the third quarter increased by 22.9% year-over-year to RMB348 million, once again exceeding the high end of its previously announced guidance range.

It is without question that Huize has outdone itself while outperforming in the industry at the same time.

Here are some professional analysts pointers for investors' evaluation:

AMTD International (click here to view full report)

Evolving to the next-generation, initiate a "BUY" rating with a target price of USD$10.70 .

. Riding on the tide of the fast-growing health insurance segment.

Differentiated product strategy to attract the younger generation.

High operating efficiency boosted by its intelligent online platform.

Independent platform to achieve win-win with small and medium-sized insurers.

Citi (click here to view full report)

Initiate Huize at "BUY" rating with a target price of USD$10.60 .

. Top pick in the insurtch sector, and a forerunner and leader in the online sales of long-term life products.

Asset-light model which is immune to interest rate, and investment and underwriting risks.

Unique focus on long-term health products that generate recurring fee incomes.

Potential future vertical integration opportunities with both upstream and downstream partners.

China Everbright (click here to view full report)