Amway recognized among the Best Places to Work in Philippines for 2022

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amway Philippines, an affiliate of Amway Corporation, the world's largest direct selling company, has been recently recognized as one of the best places to work in Philippines for 2022. The certification comes as a result of independent analysis carried out by the Best Places to Work organization and highlights the company dedication to maintaining an outstanding workplace culture.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regard to working conditions.

In a statement from John Michael Federico, Head of Human Resources for the organization, he said "What makes Amway special is the culture, its founding family and our people. Partnership between our employees and distributors are extraordinary. We have many different stories to tell but it's rare to find an organization where employees, entrepreneurs and customers work together for a better, healthier, and wealthier lives. This is driven by the mindset and values that our founding families have brought into our DNA"

Every year, the program partners with many organizations in Philippines, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.