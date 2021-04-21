Anacle's Tesseract Selected by the EMA to Develop and Testbed NB-IoT-enabled Advanced Electricity Meters

SINGAPORE, Apr 21, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Anacle Systems Limited ("Anacle") has been selected by the Singapore Energy Market Authority ("EMA") to develop and testbed Narrowband Internet-of-Things (NB-IoT) enabled advanced electricity meters. The future meters will be based on Anacle's leading edge Tesseract® series of hyper-smart meters.

This initiative is a collaboration between the EMA, Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG) and utilities provider SP Group. The testbed will eventually be rolled out across 1.4 million consumer accounts (mainly households) in Singapore by 2024, as part of the national drive towards digitalization and greater efficiency.

Launched in 2017, the Tesseract® opens up a world of possibilities. An end product of many years of rigorous research and development, the Tesseract® is currently the world's most powerful edge device for electricity monitoring and analysis. It has more than 40 times more computing power than the next nearest device, FeRAM-based persistent memory that is more than 6 million times more durable than traditional EEPROM-based memory, 10GB in-device storage, built-in digital signal processing and data encryption capabilities, as well as supporting both Linux and Android operating systems, opening up infinite possibilities for applications.

"This is a huge step towards Singapore's sustainability goal as more businesses and households are now able to take charge of their own energy use. By providing consumers with detailed analysis of their energy consumption patterns, they will be able to save energy more effectively and contribute to the national sustainability efforts," said Mr Alex Lau, CEO of Anacle Systems Limited.

The Tesseract® hyper-smart meter is familiar to many, especially to the residents of Teck Ghee, Ang Mo Kio. In late 2019, the Tesseract® was installed at 1,450 household units as part of the Housing Development Board (HDB)'s Smart Green Homes Initiative program. Besides receiving the Tesseract® hyper-smart meter, residents were equipped with a smart home mobile application and three smart plugs, with which they can use to monitor their household consumption and remotely turn on and off the smart plugs.

With the limitless capabilities of the Tesseract®, businesses and households in Singapore can look forward to reap greater benefits from the consumption data that they obtain. The Tesseract® hyper-smart meter will continue to empower and bring about greater energy efficiency to the Singapore nation.

About the Energy Market Authority



The Energy Market Authority (EMA) is a statutory board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry. The main goals of EMA are to ensure a reliable and secure energy supply, promote effective competition in the energy market and develop a dynamic energy sector in Singapore. For more information, please visit https://www.ema.gov.sg/

About Anacle Systems Limited

Anacle is a leading provider of asset and property management software, as well as smart utilities management systems. Headquartered in Singapore with research centers in Pune, India and Hangzhou, China, we are accredited by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) under the Accreditation@SG Digital program which provides an independent and rigorous third-party evaluation of the company's core capabilities such as product functionality, financial management, and operations. The accreditation affirms the quality, business sustainability and scalability of our products. For more information about Anacle, please visit https://www.anacle.com.





