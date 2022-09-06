Analog Barbershop in Eugene, Oregon Now a Woman-Owned and Operated Business

—

Like its namesake, Analog Barbershop gets barbering back to the basics with good conversation and even better service in downtown Eugene.



The retro-styled shop at 860 Olive Street is now under new ownership and management by experienced barber Kristen Fischer. Fischer fulfilled her dream of owning her own barber shop in 2021 as businesses began to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s been a hard road, yet, she’s managed to continue operations while steadily fulfilling her vision for continued growth. She’s currently growing her staff and hiring new barbers interested in serving up the latest trends and styles.



“I want to ensure that Analog barbers keep up with the latest trends, so we all participate in ongoing education and training,” said Fischer, who got into the barber industry five years ago. “It’s so important for not only our clients but our own job satisfaction that we are always learning, raising our game, and keeping up with all the new trends.”



Her vision for Analog includes a well-trained staff, premium products, and an atmosphere that instills comfort and relaxation for clients. In fact, the Analog team recently returned to the Biggest Barber Expo in Connecticut, where they learned from the world’s best barbers and received education on top-shelf products that are now available in the shop.



The Eugene barbershop has a hip, retro vibe with old-school barber chairs, lots of chrome, and black-and-white checkered floors. Music fills the room – on the walls and in the air. Analog already had a reputation for its music – including live DJs spinning records for clients. The appreciation for good tunes is apparent – album covers hang on the walls, and to add to the relaxed atmosphere, clients also have the option to enjoy a complimentary Hop Valley brew while they wait.



“I want our clients to be comfortable when they’re with us and also have a unique experience,” Fischer said. “Clients are always our top priority, and I want Analog to be known as the shop with talented barbers who give them a cut that fits their individuality through the expression of their haircut or beard trim. Education is so important to me, and I want Analog to be the hub for Eugene barber education to inspire people to go above and beyond. I want our barbers at Analog to have fun, be proud of their creations, and be confident about their work.”



Learn more about Analog on its website, https://analogbarbershop.com, call (541) 510-5668, or drop by the barber shop in downtown Eugene at 860 Olive St., Eugene, OR 97401.

