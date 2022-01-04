Analogue Achieves HKQAA's Green and Sustainable Finance Certificate and Issues First Green Loan Instrument



Mr Peter Cheng, CFO of Analogue Holdings Limited, receives awards on behalf of the Group at the "Hong Kong Green and Sustainable Finance Awards 2021" ceremony organised by HKQAA

HONG KONG, Jan 4, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Analogue Holdings Limited (stock code: 1977) together with its subsidiaries (referred to as "ATAL Engineering Group", "ATAL" or the "Group"), a leading electrical and mechanical ("E&M") engineering services provider in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce that the Group has become the first E&M engineering group in Hong Kong to obtain the Green Loan Pre-Issuance Stage Certificate under the Green and Sustainable Finance Certification Scheme launched by Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency ("HKQAA"). This closely follows the Group's milestone of becoming the first E&M engineering group to be qualified for the CIC Sustainable Finance Certification Scheme in November, a further testimony to its dedication to protecting the environment.The Green and Sustainable Finance Certification Scheme emphasises the importance of impact assessment, stakeholder engagement and transparency. In response to diversified market needs, it covers specific green and sustainable subjects including sustainability-linked or green and climate transition requirements.Issuance of Group's first green loan instrument of HK$300 millionSubsequent to obtaining the certificate, the Group has issued its first green loan instrument amounting to HK$300 million with the proceeds earmarked for enhancing water and wastewater management. Over the years, the Group has been allocating resources to enhance technologies in energy optimisation. Deployment of green energy and innovative environmental solutions are also being developed through the Group's active collaboration with universities.Achievement of four awards under "Hong Kong Green and Sustainable Finance Awards 2021" organised by HKQAAIt is worth noting that the Group has also achieved four awards under "Hong Kong Green and Sustainable Finance Awards 2021" organised by HKQAA, another testament to its efforts in integrating ESG initiatives into businesses. The four awards include one organisation award, namely "Outstanding Award for Green and Sustainable Loan Issuer (Construction Industry) - Visionary Green Loan Framework", and three individual awards, namely "Leadership Award for Green and Sustainable Finance Development" and "Strategist Awards for Green and Sustainable Finance Development".Aiming to raise awareness of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in the financial sector and promote a common understanding of green and sustainable finance in society, the awards recognise the Group's contribution to the issuance of green financial instruments, thereby supporting Hong Kong's development as a sustainable finance hub.Dr Otto Poon Lok-To, Chairman of Analogue Holdings Limited, said, "With the official launch of our first green loan instrument, we are thrilled to be one step closer towards integrating sustainability into all aspects of our businesses. As the first E&M engineering group in Hong Kong to obtain certificates under HKQAA Green and Sustainable Finance Certification Scheme and CIC Sustainable Finance Certification Scheme, I believe we are also setting new bars for the industry, and hence showing our leading expertise and foresight among our peers. Looking ahead, we will continue to outline our actions and further underscore our ongoing commitment to contributing to a sustainable environment."About ATAL Engineering GroupEstablished in 1977, ATAL Engineering Group ("ATAL") is a leading electrical and mechanical engineering services provider headquartered in Hong Kong, with operations in Macau, Mainland China, the United Kingdom and the United States. Serving a wide spectrum of customers from the public and private sectors, the Group provides multi-disciplinary and comprehensive E&M engineering and technology services in four major segments, including Building Services, Environmental Engineering, Information, Communications and Building Technologies ("ICBT") and Lifts & Escalators. ATAL's parent company, Analogue Holdings Limited, is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (Stock Code: 1977).