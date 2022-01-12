Analogue Achieves Multiple Awards as Outstanding Listed Company, Gains Wide Recognition on Corporate Governance and Sustainable Business Strategies



Photo 1: Analogue wins the "Listed Enterprises of the Year" and the "Outstanding Performance - Best Corporate Governance" awards at Listed Enterprises of the Year 2021. Group Chairman Dr Otto Poon (centre) and Deputy Chairman Dr KimMak (second from right) received the awards on behalf of the Group. Executive Director Mr Victor Law (first from left), Executive Director Mr Raymond Chan (second from left) and Chief Financial Officer Mr Peter Cheng (first from right) shared the memorable moment.

Photo 2: Analogue once again achieves the "Outstanding Listed Companies Award 2021" organised by the IFAPC. Group Chairman Dr Otto Poon receives the award on behalf of the Group.

Photo 3: Analogue achieves the "ListCo Excellence Awards 2021", the only award to be jointly presented by cross-platform financial media from mainland China and Hong Kong. Mr Raymond Chan, Executive Director of Analogue, receives the award on behalf of the Group.

Photo 4: Analogue is honored to receive the "Listed Company Awards of Excellence 2021" by the Hong Kong Economic Journal for the second year in a row. Group Chairman Dr Otto Poon (centre), Mr Victor Law, Executive Director (left) and Mr Raymond Chan, Executive Director (right) receive the award on behalf of the Group.

HONG KONG, Jan 12, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Analogue Holdings Limited (stock code: 1977) ("Analogue" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group"), a leading electrical and mechanical ("E&M") engineering services provider in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce that the Group has won a number of listed company awards in recognition of its high standard of corporate governance and achievements in implementing sustainable business strategies.Demonstrates Excellent Governance and Sets New Benchmark for Industry1. Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition - "Listed Enterprises of the Year 2021" and "Outstanding Performance - Best Corporate Governance"The "Listed Enterprises of the Year 2021" awards aims to encourage listed enterprises with excellent performance and to recognise their contribution to Hong Kong's economy. Eligible companies have to first pass the screening by Bloomberg data based on their business/financial performance, corporate governance, investor relations, development strategy, corporate social responsibility, sustainability, innovation and risk management, followed by assessment by a panel of judges. The highest-scoring companies are named "Listed Enterprises of the Year". "Outstanding Performance" awards will be given to companies which excel in the above eight categories.Analogue was not only named among the "Listed Enterprises of the Year" award this year, but also won the "Outstanding Performance" award in the Corporate Governance category, showcasing the capital market's recognition of the Group's high-level governance.2. The Hong Kong Institute of Financial Analysts and Professional Commentators Limited ("IFAPC") - "Outstanding Listed Companies Award 2021"To enhance transparency and promote development of the industry, the IFAPC and Metro Finance jointly organised the "Outstanding Listed Companies Award 2021" to commend listed companies with outstanding performance or potential. The judging criteria for the award include: transparency of accounts, whether the rights and interests of major and small shareholders are taken care of, robustness, performance, and operational performance. The winning companies are selected by a professional judging panel composed of members of the IFAPC, hence the awards are held in high esteem by the industry. The Group has received this award for two consecutive years leveraging its dedication to achieving excellence in corporate governance, investor relations and sustainable business performance.3. am730, PR Asia and Phoenix New Media - "ListCo Excellence Awards 2021"Co-organised by am730 and PR Asia, with Phoenix New Media as the media support, the "ListCo Excellence Awards 2021" is the only award to be jointly presented by cross-platform financial media from mainland China and Hong Kong. With a professional judging panel comprising fund managers, top-tier stock commentators and analysts, the award provides investors with a valuable indication for outstanding listed companies. In line with stronger emphasis on sustainable development around the globe, Deloitte China was invited as an intellectual partner of the Awards this year to conduct an analysis and benchmarking based on the winning companies' Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reports.Analogue is committed to incorporating green elements into its business development. Having developed the environmental engineering business over the past 40 years, the Group has recently established its first green finance framework to fund projects that can bring environmental and sustainable development benefits, so as to support the Group in implementing its business strategies and realising its vision.4. Hong Kong Economic Journal - "Listed Company Awards of Excellence 2021"The "Listed Company Awards of Excellence 2021" selects listed companies with outstanding performance through a consistently stringent and professional assessment. It aims to be a reference indicator for the investment community. In the selection process, Hong Kong Economic Journal has adopted its proprietary stock tracking system EJFQ. A list of eligible companies are shortlisted based on four criteria, namely the Piotroski F-Score, the number of recommendations made by professional analysts, stock performance, and financial performance. The eligible companies are then reviewed by the judging committee comprising industry leaders, trade associations, professional advisors and the organizer to select listed companies with the most outstanding performance. The Group has achieved this award for two consecutive years since its listing in 2019.Dr Otto Poon Lok-To, Chairman of Analogue Holdings Limited, said, "The Group is committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance while promoting sustainable business development. We feel honored that our efforts have gained market recognition and have achieved a number of accolades. Looking ahead, we will continue to abide by our motto 'We commit, We perform, We deliver'. We will actively enhance our corporate transparency and formulate long-term policies for sustainable development, aiming to create greater value for our stakeholders."About Analogue Holdings LimitedEstablished in 1977, Analogue Holdings Limited is a leading electrical and mechanical engineering service provider headquartered in Hong Kong, with operations in Macau, Mainland China, the United States and the United Kingdom. Serving a wide spectrum of customers from public and private sectors, the Group provides multi-disciplinary and comprehensive E&M engineering and technology services in four major segments, including Building Services, Environmental Engineering, Information, Communications and Building Technologies ("ICBT") and Lifts & Escalators.The Group also manufactures and sells Anlev lifts and escalators internationally and has entered into an alliance with Transel Elevator & Electric Inc. 