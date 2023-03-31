Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort Launches New Casual Dining Concept - TĀN Beach Lounge

TĀN Beach Lounge is a new dining venue at Anantara Bophut Koh Samui that offers a relaxed atmosphere with poolside favorites, healthy bites, tropical cocktails, and an ocean-facing bar. The menu features salads, poke bowls, small bites, sharing platters, cocktails, wine, and desserts.

—

Inviting holidaymakers to soak up the scenery and unwind with relaxed eats by the beach, TĀN Beach Lounge at Anantara Bophut Koh Samui is the latest addition to the resort’s line-up of inspiring dining venues. Situated mere metres away from Samui waves gently hitting the shore, the mellow pool and beach venue offers all-day chilling fuelled by poolside favourites, healthy bites and tropical cocktails.



With its easy rattan furniture and chocolate colour palette, TĀN Beach Lounge feels inviting from morning till after dark when cocktails are served and conversations flow at the ocean-facing bar. Matching the relaxed décor is the menu starring wholesome salads and signature poke bowls, as well as small bites ranging from roasted octopus and chicken satay to cauliflower carbonara and beetroot salmon gravlax.



Guests can also opt for generous sharing platters: Samui seafood selection, Middle Eastern delights or imported cheeses and premium cold cuts. There is also a dedicated kids’ menu, an extensive selection of cocktails, mocktails and wine by the glass, and delectable desserts designed for al-fresco enjoyment.



TĀN Beach Lounge is open daily from 10:00 am to 11:00 pm. For more information, please visit here.



About Us: Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort is a beachfront resort in Koh Samui Island, Thailand with stylish sunlit rooms, a palm-shaded pool, garden spa and more luxurious beach resort experiences. Engage in unforgettable marine adventures like diving, snorkelling and boat rides for the best vacation ever.

Contact Info:

Name: Ary Arbani

Email: Send Email

Organization: Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas

Website: https://www.anantara.com/



Release ID: 89093183

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.