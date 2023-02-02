Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas invites holidaymakers to dive into new experiences as Sri Lanka reopens

Anantara Kalutara and Peace Haven Tangalle Resorts in Sri Lanka are offering new experiences centered on the island, spirituality, and culture, including Ayurvedic journeys, surfing, marine excursions, and local cultural activities.

Making its way back to travel bucket lists as it reopens for business, the emerald island of Sri Lanka in the Indian Ocean is ready for its close-up. To remind the world’s globe-trotting community of the many wonders the destination has to offer, Anantara Kalutara Resort and Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort are inviting holidaymakers to dive into new experiences centred on the commanding presence of the ocean, spirituality and cultural pursuits.



Sheltered along Sri Lanka’s breathtaking southern coast, Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort invites guests to rediscover the elusive state of peace and develop the clarity needed to make healthier lifestyle choices with a new three-day Sanjeewana Ayurvedic Journey. Following an in-depth consultation, guests will embark on an immersive programme combining healing spa therapies, mind-cleaning beach walks with the resort’s Nature Guru, temple meditation and bonfire mindfulness sessions under the guidance of a monk and a yogi, as well as Sri Lankan cooking classes and soul-soothing wood-oven baking sessions.



Being Sri Lanka’s only five-star resort to offer exclusive experiences with Tropicsurf, luxury surf specialists, Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle is the perfect base for those looking for big-wave drops and sand-bottom beginner beaches alike, all within 15 minutes from the property. Guests can also explore local marine life with SUP excursions in the lagoon, set off on a bicycle to get into the thick of the action at bustling markets, join local turtle-watchers on beach patrols to protect hawksbill and leatherback nests, or follow Anantara’s Experience Guru into the maze of Tangalle’s streets to get a taste of local life.



Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle’s all-inclusive three-day Sanjeewana Ayurvedic Journey is priced from USD 1,111 for two persons sharing a room, including a selection of Ayurveda-inspired meals and special room amenities, and can be combined with the ‘Last Minute Kick-Off’ offer that starts from USD 342 net per night based on double occupancy and includes 20% savings on luxury accommodation and daily breakfast at Journeys restaurant.



A tropical hideaway shaped by the creative vision of renowned architect Geoffrey Bawa, Anantara Kalutara Resort is located only an hour from the Bandaranaike International Airport – perfect for those spontaneous weekend getaways. From this secluded beachfront setting at the confluence of the Kalu Ganga River and the Indian Ocean, travellers can visit Geoffrey Bawa’s legendary Lunuganga estate on the banks of Dedduwa lake in Bentota to wander around its enchanting gardens blending the elements of Italian Renaissance gardens, English landscaping, Japanese garden art and ancient Serendib’s water gardens. Another quintessential Sri Lankan experience – a visit to a cinnamon plantation – will introduce the curious to the rich history of local spice trade and the art of cinnamon cultivation, as guests take in the views of the misty mountain range from a hilltop villa on Koggala lake.



On property at Anantara Kalutara, exclusive Treehouse Dining awaits as part of the brand’s signature Dining by Design experience. Perched above the river in a rustic treehouse, guests will be served a Ceylonese dinner featuring locally-caught seafood accompanied by spicy sambols, Ceylon teas and traditional desserts such as treacle and buffalo curd, and coconut milk pancakes. The experience is priced from USD 60 per person.



Anantara Kalutara’s ‘The Perfect Getaway’ stay package starts from USD 248 net per night based on two people sharing and includes up to 30% savings on luxury accommodation, daily breakfast at Olu restaurant, and up to 15% savings on Glider Adventure Tower, zipline, bicycle tour and archery.

About Us: Anantara is a luxury hotel and resort brand that offers travelers a unique experience in various destinations around the world, from beaches and private islands to heritage wonders and cosmopolitan cities. The brand was founded in 2001 and its hotels and resorts are designed to provide guests with an authentic experience of each destination, and opportunities to engage with the local culture and people.

