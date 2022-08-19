Anaqua Earns Recognition for IP Legal Offerings PATTSY WAVE and AQX Law Firm

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology, has been recognized by the customer review site G2 and the Software as a Service (SaaS) Awards for its law firm offerings. The company’s automated docketing software, PATTSY WAVE®, earned three 2022 G2 badges from customer reviews, and its IP management platform, AQX Law Firm, made the SaaS 2022 shortlist under the Best SaaS Product for Law and Legal Services category.



"Over the past two years, we have been actively strengthening and expanding our IP management law firm offerings through organic product development as well as the strategic acquisition and successful integration of specialist IP technology and service providers,” said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. “We’ve continued to grow our team and capabilities globally to better serve the IP law firm space and this recognition confirms our investments have helped law firms around the world in their practice.”

Anaqua's PATTSY WAVE® is a powerful, automated docketing software with built-in IP business logic to make IP operations more efficient, reduce risk, and improve accuracy. It is designed for IP professionals who are looking for software to increase their productivity and grow with them as their needs evolve. The three G2 recognition badges, Leader, Easiest to Use and Momentum Leader, are awarded based on customer reviews and are a strong indication of high customer satisfaction with this software.

In addition to earning these awards, PATTSY WAVE® received top scores in five other satisfaction metrics:

95% ease of doing business with the company

90% ease of admin

89% quality of support

88% ease of use

82% likelihood to recommend



“We are honored to receive three G2 badges as a result of our user-friendly features and are committed to continuing to listen to our clients’ needs to better serve them through our product enhancements,” said Domenic Leo, Vice President & General Manager, Law Firms at Anaqua. “These recognition badges show that our customer-first approach in working closely with our clients is proving successful.”

In addition to the G2 recognitions, Anaqua’s AQX Law Firm was named to the SaaS Awards Shortlist in the Best SaaS Product for Law and Legal Services category for increasing productivity and reducing risk by simplifying law firm’s workflow, keeping IP safe for clients and offering actionable insight to IP teams. The SaaS Awards recognize exceptional SaaS products based on global reach and innovation.

The G2 and SaaS recognitions come after two successful years of organic and inorganic growth in the legal IP space. In the past few months, Anaqua announced the expansion of PATTSY WAVE ® to the European market and the acquisition of the intelligent time capture software WiseTime, remaining focused on providing intellectual property product excellence around the world. With WiseTime, Anaqua’s clients will now have access to the industry-leading tool for integrated IP time and billing functionality.

Learn more about how Anaqua’s innovative solutions help corporations and law firms gain a true competitive advantage from their intellectual property at anaqua.com.

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premium provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services for corporations and law firms. Its IP management software solutions, AQX and PATTSY WAVE, both offer best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations, tailored to each segment’s need. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or Anaqua’s LinkedIn.

