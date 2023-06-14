Anaqua to Host Annual User Experience Conference with Keynotes from BASF, Copyright Clearance Center, and IBM

BOSTON, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua, the leading innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology provider, today announces the keynote speakers and session line-up for its 2023 Anaqua Experience Conference (AEC). The AEC brings together IP and business leaders from across the globe to discuss key industry issues and the future of IP. Attendees will hear from industry experts as they share trends, insights, and best practices; engage in networking events to promote industry collaboration; and participate in training sessions to help further enhance their IP management.



“We are honored to serve the most innovative companies and law firms across the globe with our leading end-to-end, corporate, and law firm-focused IP management solutions,” said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. “Our client conference provides an opportunity for the IP community to engage with each other and with the Anaqua team as we partner to succeed in the constantly changing IP environment.”

The conference’s keynote speakers include:

Dr. Markus Braun, Head of IP Operations, BASF

Tracey Armstrong, President and CEO, Copyright Clearance Center

William R. LaFontaine, General Manager, IP, Vice President, Research Business Development, IBM Corporation



“One of the best things about The Anaqua Experience Conference is how interactive it is,” said Aileen Buchanan, Vice President, Client Success of Anaqua. “After years of virtual conferences, we are looking forward to gathering with our client community in one place to facilitate discussions on industry issues and challenges, exchanging views and insights, while strengthening our long-term partnership with clients. This ongoing, invaluable collaboration with our clients is part of what we call ‘The Anaqua Experience.’”

Anaqua will also host several sessions by leading international IP practitioners, including:

Christof Wolpert, VP Global Legal Innovation, adidas

Michelle Sympson, Manager, Global IP Administration, ASM

Halim Shehadeh, CEO, CWB Legal

Maxwell Adams, Patent Systems Operations Manager, Dolby

Benjamin Brown, Chief IP Counsel, Onto Innovation

Linda Kasulke, IP Paralegal, Rockwell Automation

Satoshi Ikeda, Senior Manager, IP, Sony

Michelle L. Saitz, IP Practice Support Services Supervisor, Thompson Coburn

Allyson L. Campbell, IP System Administrator, Thompson Coburn

Matthew Luby, Group Director, IP Analytics, TTI

And more.



The 2023 AEC will be held at the MGM National Harbor Hotel in Oxon Hill, Maryland, USA from June 26-29. Registration remains open until June 26. To register for the event and learn more about the session line-up, visit anaqua.com/AEC.

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premier provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services for corporations and law firms. Its IP management software solutions, AQX and PATTSY WAVE, both offer best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations, tailored to each segment’s need. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on LinkedIn.

