Andes by Astons is now closer to home with their new range of ready-to-eat Western meals – exclusively at 7-Eleven

7-Eleven is exclusively launching an all-new selection of four tempting ready-to-eat meals from Andes by Astons on 10 Nov. Enjoy restaurant-quality western dishes at home or the office in a matter of minutes. Then complete your meal with new hearty additions to the 7-SELECT menu including savoury light bites and comforting soups!

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 November 2021 - Let's travel the world again with 7-Eleven! This time, we're heading to Europe! 7-Eleven is teaming up with Andes by Astons – a popular local food restaurant chain well-known for its tasty and affordable Western food – to exclusively launch their all-new range of ready-to-eat meals at a store near you.









Western delights from Andes by Astons anytime, anywhere

Each dish is made with premium ingredients and halal certified. At only $6.50 each, you can enjoy a quick, tasty, and wholesome meal in next to no time!

Andes by Astons Grilled Chicken with Cheese Pasta (U.P. $6.50) is a hearty dish featuring a tender and juicy chicken fillet grilled to perfection with a generous serving of conchiglie (pasta shells) in Andes by Astons' signature cheese sauce. Rich, creamy and delicious!

Andes by Astons Grilled Chicken with Black Pepper Sauce (U.P. $6.50) boasts a succulent piece of grilled chicken fillet topped with Andes by Astons' tasty black pepper sauce and oven roasted potatoes on the side.

Andes by Astons Beef Meat Balls with Mushroom Sauce (U.P. $6.50) features homestyle oven baked beef meat balls with cranberry sauce and creamy mashed potato topped with mushroom sauce. Kids and adults alike will love this crowd-pleaser of a dish!

Andes by Astons Fiery Chicken with Spaghetti (U.P. $6.50) consists of a grilled chicken fillet drizzled with a piquant red bell pepper sauce, served with al dente spaghetti lightly sauteed in olive oil – a quick and easy lunch or evening meal with a spicy kick for those on the go!

7-SELECT serves up a delicious new range of Western treats

7-Eleven is also launching a whole host of new and exclusive ready-to-eat items under its own brand 7-SELECT – the perfect partners to the dishes from Andes by Astons.

7-SELECT Creamy Chicken with Cheesy Rice (U.P. $4.80) is comfort food at its best. Tender morsels of sous vide chicken breast, oven roasted zucchini and carrots come together in a smooth and creamy Italian herb and cheese sauce, served with risotto-style Japonica rice with parmesan cheese. This dish is also free from pork and lard.

7-SELECT Truffle Potato Gratin with Chicken Ham (U.P. $3.90) is a decadent dish made with sliced potatoes, sauteed garlic, onions, and chicken ham in a rich blend of cheeses including parmesan, mozzarella and orange cheddar. Truffle oil is lightly brushed on top for that added unique aroma elevating this tasty bite into something truly special! It's halal-certified too!

Treat yourself to a hug in a mug with one of our delicious, warming soups. 7-SELECT French Onion Soup (U.P. $2.90) ­is our take on the French bistro classic made from caramelised onions and a blend of aromatic herbs in a flavourful beef broth. Or cosy up with a bowl of 7-SELECT Mushroom Soup (U.P. $2.90) – a thick and creamy soup now back on our menu by popular demand!

Enjoy $0.50 off a bowl of 7-SELECT Soup (French Onion/ Mushroom) when you purchase any Andes by Astons ready-to-eat meal/ 7-SELECT Creamy Chicken with Cheesy Rice/ 7-SELECT Truffle Potato Gratin with Chicken Ham!

Enjoy the best of both worlds with our latest fusion offerings – Italian-inspired savoury flavours with the convenience of a Japanese rice ball. 7-SELECT Italian Style Ham with Cheese Onigiri (U.P. $2) boasts chicken ham, sweetcorn kernels and parmesan cheese in a risotto-style rice ball made with Japonica rice. If you're a fan of seafood, you'll love the 7-SELECT Garlic Prawn Butter Rice Onigiri (U.P. $2) which features succulent prawns sauteed with garlic wrapped in butter pilaf Japonica rice.

For more detail on launch dates and promotions, please refer to this summary table:

Product RSP Promotion Promo Period Launch Date Andes by Astons Grilled Chicken with Cheese Pasta $6.50 Enjoy $0.50 off a bowl of 7-SELECT Soup French Onion/ Mushroom with purchase of any Andes by Astons ready-to-eat meal/ 7-SELECT Creamy Chicken with Cheesy Rice/ Truffle Potato Gratin with Chicken Ham 10 Nov – 7 Dec 2021 10 Nov 2021 Andes by Astons Grilled Chicken with Black Pepper Sauce Andes by Astons Beef Meat Balls with Mushroom Sauce Andes by Astons Fiery Chicken with Spaghetti 7-SELECT Creamy Chicken with Cheesy Rice* $4.80 7-SELECT Truffle Potato Gratin with Chicken Ham $3.90 7-SELECT French Onion Soup* $2.90 7-SELECT Mushroom Soup* $2.90 7-SELECT Italian Style Ham with Cheese Onigiri* $2.00 Any 2 for $3.80 (choose between 7-Select Tuna Mayo/ Salmon Tartar/ Grilled Salmon/ Chicken Teriyaki/ Italian Style Ham/ Garlic Prawn Butter Rice) 10 Nov 2021 – 4 Jan 2022 7-SELECT Garlic Prawn Butter Rice Onigiri* $2.00

*Item is not halal-certified but does not contain pork and lard

