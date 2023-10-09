Andrew Brydon: A Purpose-Driven Leader Transforming Wealth Management and Family Governance in Canada

Andrew Brydon, a certified Family Enterprise Advisor from Purpose Driven Wealth Inc., offers wealth management and family governance services to Canadian families and private enterprises, emphasizing care, strategy, and personal passion in his work.

—

From Purpose Driven Wealth Inc., Andrew Brydon is a purpose-driven focused leader with a truly holistic view of wealth management and family governance. Mr. Brydon recently became one of Canada’s 545 designated Family Enterprise Advisors (FEA). With a focus on caring and proactive service, Mr. Brydon works with families, charities and foundations providing a comprehensive suite of bespoke services, with a team of experts, custom-designed to meet the unique personal needs of Canadian families and private enterprises. Mr. Brydon is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA), Certified Financial Planner (CFP), Chartered Investment Manager (CIM), and Family Enterprise Advisor (FEA).

Andrew oversees the delivery of Family Office Services and helps families identify and achieve their family, ownership, and business management goals. Andrew has an evolving strategic mindset and keen ability to identify opportunities, strategies, and solutions for continuous betterment. Fostering thought provoking conversation and forward thinking; guiding families through preservation of wealth, generational planning, and family harmony.

Mr. Brydon uses his breath of business, financial and investment experience combined with experience of his own family's mental health and physical challenges to actively listen and understand the unique personal dynamics of families and their businesses to help family members with enrichment, define their purpose and write their own story – all with an evolving and strategic mindset.

Mr. Brydon has a personal passion for children with disabilities and helping seniors. He speaks to organizations and children empowering others to own their uniqueness, that others care about them and support them, the importance of collaboration, being kind to others, smiling and having fun.

Mr. Brydon works with families across the country, with a focus of spending time in the Greater Toronto area, including Mississauga, Oakville, and Burlington.

“Time is our most precious asset.”

Andrew Brydon, CPA, CA, CIM, CFP, FEA

