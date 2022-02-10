Andrew Ford Joins Damstra Technology as Chief Financial Officer

Financial leader will further strengthen Damstra's global leadership in enterprise health and safety solutions

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Damstra Technology, the Australian-based global leader of integrated workplace management SaaS solutions, today announced the strategic appointment of industry finance leader Andrew Ford as the company's Chief Financial Officer. Andrew brings extensive experience in finance, operations, accounting, treasury, tax, risk management, investor relations, M&A transactions, and strategy development in medium to large organisations ($200m - $2b+).



Andrew Ford, CFO Damstra Technology

Based in Melbourne, his background includes working in the manufacturing, industrial, and retail sectors for companies with operations in Australia, NZ, US, Europe, and Asia with strong alignment with Damstra's current industries and market areas.

Most recently, Andrew was Finance Director at InfraBuild, a steel and wire manufacturer and distributor based in Melbourne. Prior to that, he was CFO for Godfrey's, an ASX-listed retailer with several hundred stores in ANZ. He has also held senior financial leadership positions for numerous ASX-listed corporations throughout Australia.

Andrew brings a wealth of financial expertise to Damstra including corporate organic growth / CAPEX, accretive acquisitions, non-core divestments, takeovers/mergers, and change programs. He has extensive experience leading transactions including acquisitions, divestments, due diligence, deal structuring, debt financing, sale and purchase agreements, preparation and verification of scheme books, and more.

"We are thrilled to have Andrew Ford join our executive team," said Christian Damstra, CEO of Damstra Technology. "These are exciting times at Damstra, and Andrew's financial leadership background and skills will enable our company to continue our growth and forward expansion into new offerings for our customers."

About Damstra Technology



Damstra, ASX: DTC, operates a range of software solutions that aid enterprises to connect and protect their organisations, ensuring the safety of their workforce with Damstra's Enterprise Protection Platform (EPP) showcasing Safety, eLearning, Solo, Digital Forms, Asset Management, Access Control, and Predictive Safety Analytics. There is also an element of hardware integration with worksite-based terminals, gates, and wearables with smartwatches. For more information, go to www.damstratechnology.com

Media Contact

Karen Lambert, Global Director of Marketing and Communications

k.lambert@damstratechnology.com

+1 303-335-7210