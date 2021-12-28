ANDRITZ pulp drying lines at Bracell's "STAR" project achieve new production and mill-wide world record

GRAZ, Austria, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pulp drying plant at Bracell's "STAR" project in Lençóis Paulista, São Paulo, consisting of two identical pulp drying lines (L2A and L2B) supplied by ANDRITZ, has achieved new production world records.

On December 18, 2021, the L2A pulp drying line achieved a total of 4,672.5 air dry tons per day on a single line, which is a production world record. In terms of specific drying capacity, this corresponds to 456 tons per day and meter of working width produced on an ANDRITZ drying plant for a sheet width of 10.24 meters.

Moreover, on December 18, 2021, the L2A and L2B pulp drying lines achieved a total of 8,897.4 air dry tons per day on both lines together, which is a new mill-wide capacity world record.

Both records were set during the first four months after start-up. This impressive performance was enabled by ANDRITZ's leading and proven EvoDry pulp drying system with energy-efficient pulp drying based on the high-capacity Twin Wire Former technology and including airborne dryers, cutter-layboy and baling lines as well as being equipped with the Metris DryQ smart pulp drying solution.

Bracell is a member of the Singapore-headquartered RGE group of companies, founded by Sukanto Tanoto. Bracell's "STAR" project of Bracell's mill in Lençóis Paulista is one of the largest and most sustainable pulp mills in the world, meeting the highest environmental standards. It features two flexible, environmentally friendly hardwood fiberlines for a capacity of 2.6 to 2.8 million tons/year of bleached kraft pulp or 1.5 million tons/year of dissolving pulp made from sustainably cultivated eucalyptus.

These outstanding results are based on the combination of customer and supplier partnership, good plant management and technology as well as excellent planning and implementation.