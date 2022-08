ANDRITZ will showcase three innovations at Victam Asia 2022

ANDRITZ GROUP

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 3 August 2022 - ANDRITZ Feed & Biofuel experts are looking forward to welcoming visitors at Victam Asia 2022 (Booth 1910), where three brand new innovations for the aqua and animal feed markets will be presented: theWith the feed market in Asia flourishing, the ability to provide plant solutions capable of delivering against ever-increasing demand is critical, particularly in light of population growth and rising prosperity. Higher living standards are creating a need for higher quality proteins, while increased wealth is also driving the pet food sector forward. Working with an experienced partner allows feed producers to operate effectively throughout the lifecycle of the equipment, maximizing capacity and contributing to a robust bottom line.For animal feed producers, ANDRITZ will introduce itsfor the Paladin 2000, an automatic roller adjustment system that provides adjustable spacing between the die and the rolls to enable producers to set the perfect distance for different recipes in one pellet mill. Average distance measurements for multiple recipes will be a thing of the past, while pellet quality, capacity and power utilization will all improve.Next, the AFTaN award-winning– a dedicated extruder upgrade system designed for aqua feed that is less than 2 mm in size – is on display. The system can increase capacity by up to 40% when compared to running microfeed at reduced speeds on standard extrusion lines, and represents a major breakthrough in the industry. The system will be mounted on an extruder that also features a dedicated venting unit. This unit delivers additional flexibility in managing a wider variety of raw materials in the production of sinking aquatic feed, leading to greater accuracy and control through real-time adjustments, higher quality and yield.Finally,, an integrated solution for condition monitoring, will be presented to the feed industry at the show. Metris Vibe is a wireless vibration and temperature sensor that can monitor the health status of mechanical equipment regardless of manufacturer. Durable and wireless, the sensors work in all rough environments and deliver lower operational costs through reduced maintenance due to its predictive capabilities, increased uptime, higher production reliability and improved safety.In addition, ANDRITZ Feed & Biofuel experts will deliver complementary presentations on its three innovations across the three days, giving more technical detail and covering the many benefits they will offer. Michel Bauer Pereira, Global Manager, Extrusion, will present an overview of efficient use of energy in the extrusion process on 7 September at Aquafeed Horizons – Towards sustainable Aqua feed, followed by a presentation on the Andritz Microfeed System on 8 September at the AFTaN Awards Conference. At Build my Feed Mill on 9 September, Faisal Baig, Vice President, Aftermarket, will provide an in-depth look at Metris Vibe, while Anders Lydom, Product Manager for Animal Feed, will present further details on the 3-Roll Automatic Roller Adjustment.We look forward to your visit at Booth 1910 at the Impact Exhibition Center, Bangkok, Thailand. For more information about ANDRITZ, please visit: www.andritz.com Hashtag: #ANDRITZ

