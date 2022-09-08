Android container for Linux devices

How Android applications can run in Linux environment

NOVI SAD, Serbia, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RT-RK, a leading embedded software development house with the background in digital TV, Android TV, and infotainment systems, announced today its novel concept of virtualization enabling Android applications to run on Linux.

One of the biggest advantages of Android is its ecosystem for app development (frameworks, tools, etc.), not only in mobile, but in all its verticals (mobile, TV, cars). Billions of devices today run on Android, with all of its variations – either supported by Google services, or AOSP to craft an independent ecosystem. Widely accepted as an operating system for mobile devices, Android has gained its momentum, producing vast variety of applications. The abundance widely popular Android applications is a huge incentive for devices based on Linux operating system to support some of these applications.

At RT-RK they are aware of enormous investments made in the development of Linux based devices – Set-Top boxes, TV receivers, infotainment units, etc. There is also an understanding that it would be risky and costly to abruptly switch Linux for Android, let go of its UI/UX, ecosystem, jeopardize stability, which in particular has its place in the automotive world guided by the strict safety requirements.

To close the gap, at RT-RK they developed a set of libraries and software producing a runtime environment in Linux for Android applications. The concept is based on containerization, a similar approach to Android apps enablement on Chrome OS, which has been successfully implemented and tested. Containerization has several advantages over the hypervisor approach which is currently widely used to support both Linux and Android:

Android UI is invisible (no impact on OEM brand identity) Dynamic memory allocation (potential BOM optimization) Excludes hypervisor license fee (potential cost saving)

"At this moment, our focus is on the upgrade of graphics subsystem integration as well as other performance optimizations. So far we have successfully completed integration of different groups of apps such as streaming apps (including Netflix), games, maps/navigation, voice assistants (e.g. Alexa) as well as multi-display and multi-channel audio features," said Krsto Lazic, Business Development Manager at RT-RK.

The container concept will be presented at IBC 2022.

About RT-RK

RT-RK is a premium embedded software development house in the Southeast Europe, with a focus on consumer electronics and infotainment systems. The company was founded in 1991 and currently employs 500+ engineers. RT-RK has a background in being a near shore development center of silicon vendor, networking, automotive, and consumer electronics companies. RT-RK operates under the umbrella of TTTech Group. https://www.rt-rk.com/