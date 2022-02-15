Angela Hornby joins Sedgwick as head of capability advancement in Australia

SYDNEY, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, today announced that Angela Hornby has joined its Sedgwick University division in Australia as head of capability advancement.

Hornby brings to Sedgwick over 15 years' experience and specialization in talent, capability and performance. She has an extensive understanding of leadership development, organizational & people strategies and employee engagement. In her new role, Hornby will focus on expanding Sedgwick University's offerings in Australia, advancing learning innovation and capability for all Sedgwick's business lines.

"Angela brings valuable insight and experience to our team in Australia and has an impressive track record with proven success in the development and talent growth space," said Tracey Harris, Sedgwick chief operating officer in Australia. "Her initiatives around strategic business partnering and operational enablement offer a collaborative, contemporary perspective, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Sedgwick family."

Sedgwick University in Australia is part of the global training strategy announced in late 2021. Sedgwick University provides state-of-the-art college training courses aimed at developing a diverse talent force in the claims industry. Sedgwick University in Australia will offer new learning methodologies to prepare a qualified, skilled and scalable workforce to meet the challenges of the evolving industry landscape.

"I am thrilled to begin this new journey with the renowned team at Sedgwick and to expand the development opportunities available to insurance professionals," Hornby said.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. We provide a broad range of resources tailored to our clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and exper­tise of nearly 30,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact performance. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

