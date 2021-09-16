Angkasa-X Invites Investors to Bridge Digital Divide across ASEAN region via “Claim Our Space” Campaign, to own Shares in Malaysia’s Very Own Satellites Constellation.

With a minimum investment of MYR3,000, anyone can be a part of the project to accelerate the research and development of the satellite constellation.

Angkasa-X, a company proudly founded in Malaysia, that leverages digital technology for social inclusion is opening up its connectivity mission to the public.

Launching a “Claim Our Space” program via pitchIN, tech enthusiasts and potential investors now have the chance to participate in the expedition to improve internet connectivity across the whole of South East Asia.

As we heard of massive private investment are flocking into private space companies, such as SpaceX, Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic. Research by Morgan Stanley mentioned that “An Investment Gold Rush Is Underway in The New Space” projected that the space industry will become a trillion-dollar economy by 2040 — an estimate that today’s investors are banking on.

The “Claim Our Space” program involves the launching of around 500 Low Earth Orbit Satellites (LEO) to set up “A-SEANLINK” LEO Satellites constellation. This will serve to provision internet connectivity and related services in ASEAN countries, especially in the rural areas.

“Connectivity is more important than ever, but poor infrastructure and unaffordable prices are few of the many limiting factors. Over 50% of Southeast Asians are living without connectivity, but we hope to change that and make internet connectivity more accessible to improve the standard of living,” said Dr Sean Seah, Executive Chairman of Angkasa-X Group.

By using inter-satellite link (ISL) technology, hundreds of LEO satellites can link up seamlessly to offer high bandwidth internet coverage without the need to lay ground cables. This will also allow Angkasa-X to offer Satellite-as-a-Service (SaaS) to various industries, including IoT, navigational and tracking services, rural agricultural activities, and more.

“The New Space race has begun. Countries such as the USA, China, Canada, South Korea, and the UK have already launched communication satellites into space and plan to launch more in the future. It is estimated that over 75,000 communication satellites will be launched by 2030 and this will become a $1 trillion market in 2040,” he added.

On that account, Angkasa-X hopes to find like-minded individuals to join in on this mission to create better internet connectivity and also establish Malaysia as the regional space hub.

“This is very much a Malaysian project,” said Dr Sean. “We are committed to fostering local innovation and technology transfer here as we establish Penang as the space technology ecosystem and opening up more job opportunities across the country.”

Currently, the project is well underway as Angkasa-X has entered into successful collaborations such as with the Penang State Government, Digital Penang, Universiti Sains Malaysia, BIMP-EAGA, as well as the latest collaboration with Silkwave, and the appointment of Bank of Asia as its global financial advisor.

The “Claim Our Space” campaign by Angkasa-X is held via pitchIN, an equity crowdfunding platform and anyone interested can easily join with a minimum investment of MYR3,000.

On top of that, Angkasa-X also offers a guarantee on the return of investment. The company offers share swap option with Angkasa-X Holdings Corp (“AXHC”) upon the successful listing of AXHC in the US capital market and the company plans to merge AngkasaX Innovation Sdn. Bhd. into AXHC granting AngkasaX Innovation Sdn. Bhd’s ICPS shareholders with the right to convert into AXHC’s shares. In the event AXHC is unsuccessful in listing, shareholders also have the option to swap shares with SEATech Ventures Corp. [OTC PINK: SEAV] (“SEAV”), effectively guaranteeing an exit plan.

As Malaysia Day is fast approaching, the “Claim Our Space” project provides the perfect occasion and opportunity for Malaysians to help develop and grow our nation.

To join the movement, visit https://bit.ly/angkasa-x-ecf to learn more.

About Angkasa-X

Angkasa-X is a technological-social inclusion company that aims to provide internet connectivity as a necessity for the betterment of mankind. It consists of a group of companies investing in IP creation, Research & Development, components sourcing & testing, assembly & manufacturing, launching and maintaining state-of-the-art Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. By offering Satellite-as-a-Service (SaaS) to countries in ASEAN, Angkasa-X strives to bring internet connectivity to rural areas in Southeast Asia where traditional terrestrial fibre network is limited. For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.angkasax-innovation.com/.

The ‘Internet of Things' is expected to grow rapidly over the next few years, with Statista estimating 75 billion devices to be in connected by 2025.

Moreover, many ‘Things’ will remain out of reach of terrestrial networks, creating a need for non-traditional connectivity sources, that is; satellite-enabled networks

The roll out of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites operating in space, closer to earth, delivering high bandwidth and low latency. Think about smart car to billions of devices activated even in the most remote places to bridge the digital divide and economy growth, a constellation of LEO satellites offer highest potential for the future.

