Anglepoint to Present at the 2022 Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anglepoint, the leader in Software Asset Management (SAM) Services for the Global 2000, is participating in the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo, taking place Oct. 17-20 in Orlando, Florida.

Recently named a leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Software Asset Management Managed Services for the third year in a row, Anglepoint will present at the event showcasing its in-depth and wide-ranging experience in SAM Managed Services and demonstrate the critical importance of strong SAM policy for organizations around the world and across industries. To this end, Anglepoint will host the following speaking session including a client testimonial and an evening of networking:

Anglepoint's Chief Product Officer Kristian Johnson will present alongside Jeffrey West, Senior Vice President of TBM, FinOps, and IT Asset Management at Northern Trust Corporation, one of Anglepoint's clients. Johnson and West will offer practical, actionable insights for Chief Information Officers to avoid IT waste and drive agile forecasting, with unique insight from both a SAM service provider lens and a client perspective.

Session Title: Eliminate Your Cloud, Software, and IT Waste

Time: Oct. 17, 12:10 PM ET

Location: IT Xpo Stage 3, Pacific

In partnership with Vertosoft and Emergent, Anglepoint will also host a Public Sector SAM focused Networking session. This will offer time to forge connections and discuss best practices for optimizing software applications through purchase, deployment, maintenance, utilization, and disposal of software assets specific to the unique demands of Public Sector agencies.

Event title: Public Sector SAM Networking Session

Time: Oct. 19, 6:30-8:30PM ET

Location: Disney's Boardwalk Inn, Seabreeze Point

RSVP: https://www.anglepoint.com/public-sector-networking-event

As a sponsor of the event, Anglepoint will be located in booth #802.

About Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo is the world's most important gathering for CIOs and other IT executives. IT executives rely on these conferences to gain insight into how their organizations can use IT to overcome business challenges and improve operational efficiency. For more information, please visit https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/symposium-us.

About Anglepoint

Anglepoint is the leading provider of SAM & Technology Asset Management services to the Fortune 500 & Global 2000. Anglepoint's services drive cost optimization, risk mitigation, & strategic planning within the cloud, SaaS, enterprise software & hardware estates of complex hybrid IT environments. We deliver comprehensive managed services including SAM strategy, execution, process automation, and technology selection & implementation.

