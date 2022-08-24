Angrezi Dhaba Mumbai's Favourite Restro Bar Chain is all set to launch in Kukatpally, Hyderabad

—

Hyderabad foodies have all the reason to rejoice! Mumbai’s Favorite Theme based Resto Bar is opening its door on 26th of August at new buzzing locality Kukatpally, Hyderabad.



All Food lovers are invited to celebrate the occasion and to experience the real dhaba with Angrezi Thadka.

The restaurant chain is known for celebrating the richness of Indian spices and the authenticity of the culinary diversity from across the world. It is known for its authentic dhaba-style cooking while bringing the best Indian and international menu together. Since its inception, this restaurant has garnered a huge fan following, owing to the appetising fusion menu they offer. From authentic Hyderabadi Biryanis, Variety in Haleem like Peri Peri Haleem and many more, Kharda Chicken to fusion dish Butter Chicken Lasagna to Singaporean Chilli Crabs to Malabari-style Kori Roti & Gassi, Angrezi Dhaba offers a variety of mouth-watering dishes.

Meals and Memory are made here! We at Angrezi dhaba would love to expand and spread this fun dhaba style dining with a modern twist across Hyderabad. “Come, join us in this ride and experience the both world here at Angrezi Dhaba. We believe that while the place will leave a pleasant and long lasting impression to all are guest, Attentive, friendly service, enjoyable experience with family & good food at affordable rates without comprising on the quality is what we are aiming at ”

Speaking about the first restaurant in Hyderabad, Mr. Raj Sadvilkar, Co-founder, Angrezi Dhaba “In line with our expansion strategy, we are excited to open our first Angrezi dhaba restaurant in Hyderabad. We see strong potential in casual dining segment in Hyderabad and are confident that “Angrezi dhaba! with its sharp and differentiated proposition will create a strong position in the market.

Speaking on the launch of the first restaurant in Hyderabad, Mr. Pravesh Tripathi, GM-Business development, Angrezi dhaba said, ‘Angrezi Dhaba is on its growth path of giving our patrons a differentiated experience. I’m especially excited about being in Hyderabad as this city has a lot of potential and we have plans to open more 3 restaurants in prime locations of Hyderabad in next 18 to 24 months. We have plans to expand through the year across West, South and North India.

Speaking about the association with brand, Mr.Sampath Akuthota and Mr.Vinay Bodla ,Master franchise owner, We are excited on our entry in food space with Angrezi Dhaba brand! With an innovative menu, unique ambiance and amazing F&B offers there are a lot of for food lovers and those visiting Hyderabad, don't miss out on dining at Angrezi Dhaba, as you'll get to experience the best of both worlds – traditional & modern, nowhere else, but here the way you love it. Our plans are underway to open more restaurants in Hyderabad over in the upcoming months.

Mr.Vinay Bodla has also announced that Angrezi Dhaba Kukatpally branch a unit of Abk Internet pvt ltd is being launched at First Floor, PNR Empire, Kukatpally, Hyderabad. He has also mentioned there are inaugural offers on the launch day for Hyderabad Foodies. For Table reservations at Angrezi Dhaba call : 6262878797

The Guests who will be launching Angrezi Dhaba Kukatpally are Arekapudi Gandhi Garu, MLA - Serlingmapally, Hydernagar Corporator Narne Srinivasa Rao Garu, MLC Boggarapu Dayanand Garu along with the Team of Angrezi Dhaba

