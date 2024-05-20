AnHome Unveils New Range of Ergonomics Mobile Accessories to Enhance User Convenience

AnHome, a leading manufacturer and supplier of ergonomics mobile accessories, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest range of products, which are designed to enhance the mobile user experience. AnHome continues to push the boundaries of what mobile accessories can offer.

AnHome, a leader in ergonomics mobile accessories, proudly announces the launch of its latest product line designed to elevate the mobile user experience. Each product is meticulously crafted to address common challenges faced by mobile device users, offering practical solutions that enhance convenience and productivity.

AnHome has registered its trademark and launched its product lines in North America via Amazon's Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) service, demonstrating its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.

Here are the highlights of AnHome's five new products:

AnHome Airplane Mount Phone Holder

The product provides hands-free convenience during flights, allowing users to view content comfortably without holding their devices. It offers 360° rotation for flexible viewing angles and a solid clamp for a secure hold. Its compact, portable design fits easily into any travel bag, providing it the ability to become a travel companion.

AnHome Cute iPad/Phone Stand Holder For Desk

This holder alleviates neck and hand strain by providing a stable stand for smartphones and small tablets. It suits devices up to 10 inches with a weighted anti-slip base and an adjustable height and angle. The charming cat-inspired design adds personality to any workspace, while rubber pads protect devices from scratches and prevent sliding.

AnHome Foldable Cell Phone Stand Holder For Desk

This AnHome's product enhances multitasking capabilities by allowing users to switch between devices easily. The 360° rotatable design and sturdy metal base provide stability, while its adjustable height and angle accommodate various needs. Lightweight and portable, it supports devices from 4 to 6.7 inches, including iPhone and Samsung Galaxy models.

AnHome Magnetic Phone Ring Holder MagSafe

The product enhances grip and functionality for iPhone users, reducing the risk of accidental drops. It offers a strong magnetic force and 360° rotation and functions as a desktop kickstand. It is compatible with MagSafe chargers and supports one-handed use with easy attachment and detachment.

AnHome Magnetic Phone Stand For Desk MagSafe

Provides a stable and secure stand for mobile devices during work or travel. The built-in magnet ensures a secure hold without clamps, with 360° adjustable rotation for various viewing angles. The foldable design makes it ideal for portability, and the heavy-duty base with anti-slip silicone pads ensures stability and surface protection.

The range of mobile accessories of AnHome is tailored to solve everyday problems and make life easier for users. They help reduce neck and hand strain and improve multitasking efficiency. Customers can find all of AnHome's products on Amazon.

About AnHome

Founded in 2018 by Mr. Bui Thanh Ninh and Mr. Nguyen Phu Quang, AnHome Smart Home JSC has rapidly advanced its research and development capabilities, establishing itself as one of Vietnam's ergonomics brands in electronic mobile accessories. The company focuses on delivering high-quality, user-friendly, and stylish accessories that cater to the diverse needs of modern consumers. With a commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, AnHome aims to redefine how people interact with mobile technology.

