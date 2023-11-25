ANIME Impulse Unveils Exciting Convention Tour in Los Angeles for January 2024

Igniting Anime Fandom: A Spectacular Celebration of Culture, Community, and Creativity.

ANIME Impulse, North America’s fastest-growing anime and pop culture convention, is thrilled to announce its much-anticipated convention 2024 tour. Kicking off the fun on Saturday, January 13th, and Sunday, January 14th, 2024, at the renowned Fairplex in Los Angeles, the extravaganza promises to celebrate all things anime, manga, video games, and fandom, captivating enthusiasts, and casual fans alike.

ANIME Impulse isn't just a convention but an immersive experience transcending the ordinary. Attendees can expect a spectacular two-day event featuring a massive Vendor Hall and Artist Alley for the ultimate shopping spree. The anime convention also boasts special appearances from beloved voice actors, vtubers, cosplayers, top influencers, and streamers, ensuring a star-studded affair. The entertainment doesn't stop there, with nonstop live performances and a delectable array of options at the food booths, making it a true feast for the senses.

The Programming for ANIME Impulse 2024 is nothing short of spectacular, featuring appearances by famous VTubers and influencers, concerts, meet-and-greets, premieres, and other activities tailored for attendees of all ages. Notable past special guests have included the likes of Johnny Yong Bosch, Cristina Vee, Erica Lindbeck, Zach Aguilar, Aleks Le, Griffin Burns, Emirichu, Daidus, King Chris, Emily Ghoul, and many others. Collaborations with top tuber agencies NIJISANJI EN and Holostars add an extra layer of excitement to the already stellar lineup.

ANIME Impulse will take center stage at the Fairplex, 1101 W McKinley Ave., Pomona, CA 91768. Tickets for this extraordinary experience are available at the following prices:

$40 - 2 Day Pass

$20 - 1 Day Pass

To fuel the anticipation and excitement leading up to January 2024, ANIME Impulse encourages fans to join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #ANIMEImpulseLA2024. Attendees are invited to share their expectations, favorite anime moments, and cosplay preparations, fostering a sense of community and engagement.

Here is what past attendees have to say:

"ANIME Impulse exceeded all my expectations! The energy, the guests, the activities – it was an unforgettable experience. I felt like I was part of something bigger, a community brought together by a shared passion for anime. Can't wait for 2024, and I highly recommend everyone to attend!"

"This convention is a must-attend for any anime fan. The variety of events and the chance to meet my favorite influencers made it the highlight of my year. From engaging panels to thrilling performances, ANIME Impulse truly knows how to create an immersive and unforgettable experience."

"ANIME Impulse isn't just a convention; it's a celebration of our shared love for anime. The community vibe is incredible, and I've made friends that I now look forward to seeing every year. It's more than an event; it's a reunion of like-minded individuals who deeply appreciate this art form."

In Conclusion:

ANIME Impulse, the pinnacle of anime conventions, is set to dazzle Los Angeles on January 13th-14th, 2024, at the Fairplex, offering an immersive celebration of anime, manga, and fandom with an extraordinary lineup of special guests and exciting programming. The organization promotes inclusivity, creativity, and a shared love for anime.

For ticket purchases and additional information, please visit the official ANIME Impulse website listed below.

