Ankura Appoints Anne Connolly to Senior Managing Director

Addition Bolsters Ankura's Construction Disputes & Advisory Expertise in the Asia-Pacific Region

SINGAPORE, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a global business advisory and expert services company, today announced the appointment of Anne Connolly as Senior Managing Director based in Singapore. The addition of Ms. Connolly highlights Ankura's commitment to serving clients across its global geographies, including the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

With unique skills and comprehensive knowledge of contractual relationships and commercial risks, Ms. Connolly has experience as a sole expert determiner and an expert witness on various quantum-related issues and has been cross-examined in arbitration (domestic and international) and litigation. Ms. Connolly specializes in the detailed quantum analysis of construction claims.

"Anne is known as one of the premier construction experts in the Asia-Pacific region, and we are incredibly excited to welcome her to our practice," said Steve Pitaniello, Senior Managing Director and Construction Business Group Leader. "Her experience guiding clients through some of the most difficult challenges in the construction industry and her detailed knowledge of quantum analysis will be invaluable to our clients as they navigate the risks inherent in the execution of capital projects."

As a chartered quantity surveyor, Ms. Connolly has over 23 years of experience in the construction industry working in Asia, Australia, and Europe in a wide array of sectors, including mining, building, power, major infrastructure and oil and gas. Before moving into the consulting sector in 2006, Anne was a quantity surveyor and commercial manager for nearly a decade. Throughout her career, she has been actively involved in live projects and dispute resolution across Asia, Australia and the United Kingdom. She has a background in the formal study of construction law and is a member of the Academy of Experts and the Society of Construction Law in Australia and the UK.

"At Ankura, we're focused on identifying individuals who can provide the expertise and counsel that our clients expect from us and who embrace our culture of working together," said Simon Michaels, Ankura's Chairman of EMEA and APAC. "Anne's proven expertise and many accolades deepen our client offerings and expertise in the Asia-Pacific region as we continue to expand our global presence."

"I am excited to join the talented team at Ankura and to play a role in the expansion of the firm's capabilities in the APAC region, particularly its construction disputes and advisory offerings," said Ms. Connolly. "Together with my new colleagues, I look forward to leveraging my knowledge, experience and expertise to help our clients navigate a wide range of quantum-related issues."

Ms. Connolly has been lauded by international publications as a prominent figure in the market for her talent in quantum analysis on international disputes.

