ANNATURE INNOVATION WINS GOLD AND SILVER IN ASIA-PACIFIC STEVIE® AWARDS

Amreeta Abbott Awarded Grand Stevie for Asia Pacific Region

BRISBANE, Australia, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The eSigning platform of choice for Australian business, Annature, today announced its founder and CEO, Amreeta Abbott has been awarded the Grand Stevie® Award as the highest rated nomination for Innovative Management. Annature also earnt two innovation awards in the 2022 Asia Pacific Stevie® Awards, including a Gold Award for its eSigning platform and Silver level recognition for Amreeta Abbott in the Innovative Management, Business Product & Service Industries – with up to 100 Employees category.



"It is personally rewarding to see my approach to innovation recognised. The idea of creating Annature was to help business owners lower their costs. We've built it based on accelerating and amplifying better technology, engagement and richer features to elevate customer satisfaction. Annature is easier to use, can integrate seamlessly, but the only thing that it doesn’t increase is the cost - as a growing number of companies have discovered."

Annature is the leading Australian-owned eSigning solution with an integrated digital signature, identity verification, and payments platform built on blockchain technology. Annature was founded by Amreeta Abbott in 2020 and delivers a complete ISO 27001 certified Digital Transaction Management (DTM) solution.

The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards. More than 900 nominations from organisations across the Asia-Pacific region were considered this year.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognise innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region.

"We are ecstatic about this recognition," says Amreeta Abbott, Annature Founder and CEO. "We have a complete eSigning, identification and payment process - with all our data held securely in Australia."

"We built Annature on a highly secure blockchain model to ensure 100 per cent confidence in our eSigned documents. Our customers have a streamlined experience due to our innovative technology, and it's fantastic to see the level of excitement we are generating in Australian businesses."

Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world acting as judges.

Amreeta Abbott has another reason to celebrate - she not only won the Silver Award for Innovative Management in Business Product & Service Industries – with up to 100 Employees she was also recognised with a Grand Stevie Award. This is not an Award you can apply for it is determined by a points system based on the total number of awards won in the competition.

Amreeta is now either at the helm or on the board of a dynamic ecosystem of impressive multiple fintech organisations.

"It is personally rewarding to see my approach to innovation recognised," she outlined.

Amreeta Abbott is the award-winning entrepreneur behind NowInfinity, the industry-leading platform that provided cloud-based products to more than 2,000 accounting firms. It was sold to ASX-listed Class Limited (ASX: CL1) in 2020 for $25 million.

"The idea of creating Annature was to help business owners lower their costs. We've built it based on accelerating and amplifying better technology, engagement and richer features to elevate customer satisfaction. Annature is easier to use, can integrate seamlessly, but the only thing that it doesn't increase is the cost - as a growing number of companies have discovered," she says.

"The organisations that won this year have demonstrated that they have continued to innovate and succeed despite the COVID-19 pandemic. We applaud them for their perseverance and creativity," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for "crowned," the winners will be celebrated during a virtual (online) awards ceremony on Wednesday, 29 June.

About Amreeta Abbott

Amreeta Abbott is the CEO and Founder of Annature and award-winning entrepreneur behind NowInfinity. This industry-leading platform provided its cloud-based Documentation Suite, Corporate Messenger, Trust Register, and Super Comply products to more than 4,000 accounting firms responsible for around 750,000 entities. The company was sold to ASX-listed Class Limited (ASX: CL1) in 2020 for $25 million. Today, as a born innovator, she is either at the helm or on the board of a dynamic ecosystem of impressive multiple fintech organisations. www.amreetaabbott.com.au

About Annature

Annature is the leading Australian-owned eSigning solution with an integrated digital signature, identity verification, and payments platform built on blockchain technology. Founded by Amreeta Abbott in 2020, Annature delivers a complete ISO 27001 certified Digital Transaction Management (DTM) solution. Annature integrates with the world's leading document management solutions and cloud storage providers for easy adoption. Being purpose-built for all industries - and working seamlessly with existing business tools - Annature helps business owners lower costs, improve engagement and elevate customer satisfaction. Annature has been designed for the secure digital age and is ISO 27001 certified. For more visit www.annature.com.au