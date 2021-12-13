Anndy Lian is Appointed as an Investor and Independent Advisor to Light Defi "Automatically Finances the construction of Photovoltaic Solar Power Plants in the World."

Anndy Lian, a thought leader in the blockchain space has joined Light Defi as the independent Advisor to lead their ESG and blockchain efforts.

Light DeFi is a crypto asset created on the Binance Smart Chain to revolutionize the renewable energy sector building photovoltaic plants, gathering the concepts of sustainability and Decentralized Finances (DeFi).

Light DeFi's community was crucial to bringing the new investor to the sustainable project in blockchain technology. It started with a tweet and active engagement from a loyal community willing to conquer the best they can make to a revolutionary project, which connects blockchain and sustainability. Through a tweet in which Blockchain expert Anndy Lian wrote that to save the planet, the first step would be to join in the clean energy space, Light DeFi's committed community took action. Many euphoric community participants replied by writing about Light DeFi's revolutionary project in the expert's tweet.

On Twitter itself, Light DeFi CEO Germano Sales replied directly to Anndy, and it was there that an exchange of messages took place. The CEO of Light DeFi and Anndy Lian scheduled a call right away. Germano Sales explained Light DeFi and the photovoltaic plant project that started in the second half of November after purchasing the land, which was announced during the first Light Day event in São Paulo, which brought developers and the ecosystem participants.

The highly positive conversation ended with Anndy Lian as an investor and independent advisor of Light Defi. The subject of sustainability has already gained a special time of the pioneer in Blockchain technology, whether in-depth in the area or personal attitudes related to the environment. Anndy is also linked to the ESG concept. This acronym defines investments that prioritize sustainability, with values that include an environmental, social, and governance approach, factors that help balance companies. Lian has already put into practice in companies and projects that he is an advisor.

“Emerging distributed ledger technologies (DLT), such as blockchain can help to drive more favourable enterprise environmental, social and governance outcomes. In my humble opinion, blockchain is the digital enabler for sustainable efforts. I think Light Defi has it all. I am looking forward to their photovoltaic plant project.” Anndy Lian said.

“Thank you Anndy for the faith in investing into us. We only want the best for our project and Anndy fits nicely to equation. With increasing demand from professional and institutional investors for ESG-friendly crypto products, Light Defi would be their preferred choice.” CEO Germano Sales added.

Light DeFi's project, which is already building its first photovoltaic plant, was crucial to Anndy's decision to become an investor and independent advisor. The author of the best-seller "Blockchain Revolution 2030" and a former member of Hyundai DAC got fascinated by the Light Group project. And after a busy day full of tweets, meetings, and negotiations, Anndy ended its day questioning on his Twitter what else Light DeFi could do to call billionaire Elon Musk's attention, concluding his tweet with an "anything is possible."

