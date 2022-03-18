Announcement of the IX Asia Tokenization Advisory Committee

About IX Asia Indexes

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 18 March 2022 - Today, IX Asia Indexes Company Limited ("IX Asia Indexes") announced the establishment of the IX Asia Tokenization Advisory Committee.Tokenization is the process of converting rights or a unit of asset ownership into a digital token on a blockchain. It can be applied to regulated financial instruments such as equities and bonds, physical assets such as real estate and art. Key benefits that could be enabled by tokenization include increased liquidity, reduced cost, faster settlement, better compliance and increased transparency. Tokenization has the potential to transform the market by opening investments to a wider pool of investors and facilitating the innovation of new product offerings. Tokens can also be traded on appropriate secondary markets.The establishment of the IX Asia Tokenisation Advisory Committee ("Advisory Committee") is to help us to pursue the goal and vision to formulate a standard for global tokenization framework in a complaint and transparent way. The key roles of the Advisory Committee is to formulate the guideline and reference for tokenization in terms of infrastructure, business financial stability, sustainability, internal control and classification. The Advisory Committee is comprised of industry recognised leaders from blockchain consultancy, sustainable projects and field in Art industry.The initial focus of the Advisory Committee will be mainly on green, public projects and art tokens. Covid 19 is a wakeup call for our world and shows us that something needs to be done sooner than later. IX Asia Indexes sees the current challenges looming with green and sustainability-linked projects and investments to receive sustainable funding.Today we are proud to welcome five members to this IX Asia Tokenisation Advisory Committee and thank them for their partnership.Dr. Henrietta Tsui-Leung, Founder and CEO of Ora-Ora Art group and President Emeritus of Hong Kong Art Gallery AssociationMs. Angelina Kwan, Senior Advisor to the Board, HashKey GroupMs. Miranda Ching Yi Kwan, Director, Knowledge Solutions, SGS Hong Kong Limited Mr. Lance Morginn, President/Co-Founder/CCI, Blockchain Intelligence GroupMs. Irene OL Wong, Founder, IX Asia Indexes Company LimitedIn order to optimise the implementation, a platform for token registration is planned to be made available before the end of this year. Tokens listed on the platform will be put in the universe for the future digital asset index constituents selection. International token identification number similar to the existing CUSSIP/ ISIN might be introduced in the registration system. IX Asia Indexes is also looking to introduce a roadmap for an alternative blockchain audit in the future.The formation of working group will be announced in due course. Participants in the working group are dedicated to bring together their valuable insight, expertise and complementary industry experience.The Advisory Committee is looking foward to working with the regulatory authorities in the future to make more meaningful impact.For more details about IX Asia Tokenization Advisory Committee members, please refer to Appendix 1.Founder and CEO of Ora-OraPresident Emeritus of Hong Kong Art Gallery AssociationDr. Henrietta Tsui-Leung is founder and CEO of Ora-Ora, a Hong Kong-based contemporary art gallery with global reach. Ora-Ora made history as the first gallery to present NFTs at Art Basel in Hong Kong in 2021. Henrietta believes in finding common ground and mutual benefit, and is at the nexus and forefront of art, finance and technology. She co-founded the Hong Kong Art Gallery Association in 2012, is co- founder of MetaKapital, enabling institutions to launch their presence in the Metaverse, and reaches millions of viewers and clients online through her Ora-Ora Live platform and new Colab retail venture. Henrietta has been studying Blockchains and their application in art since 2014, completing her PhD degree in Art Theory at Shanghai University in 2018. Her doctorate thesis was a Comparative Study on Art Finance Development between the East and the West. She is a Co-opted Member of the Sub-committee on Visual Arts under Advisory Committee on Arts Development in Home Affairs Bureau of Hong Kong, a Founding Patron of M+ Museum of Visual Culture, and an active member of the Entrepreneurs' Organisation Hong Kong. Henrietta has been awarded with Top 100 Chinese Women Entrepreneurs and Collector of the Year by Xinhuanet in China.HashKey GroupSenior Advisor to the BoardAngelina Kwan is the Senior Advisor to the Board of the HashKey Group, a regulated digital assets company. She has previously held Chief Operating Officer and Directorate positions with international digital asset exchanges, HKEX, Cantor Fitzgerald, the SFC, and other global financial services companies. She is also the Managing Director of Stratford Finance Limited, a consulting company focused on dealing with regulatory and operational issues in the financial services and digital assets sectors and advises brokerages, fund managers, and technology providers.Angelina serves on a number of Hong Kong Government-appointed Boards, and charities including The Women's Foundation; Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute. She is a Certified Public Accountant in the United States, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand and a graduate of the University of Southern California. Her MBA is from Pepperdine University, LLB from HKU/Manchester Metropolitan University, and LLM from Harvard Law School.SGS Hong Kong Limited Director, Knowledge SolutionsMiranda Kwan is currently the Director of Knowledge Solutions, SGS Hong Kong Limited with more than 20 years of management experience in the International Certification, Training and Sustainability Services. She is responsible for the overall strategy and business development of the division. Ms. Kwan holds a B.Sc. (Hons) in Chemical Technology and a Master of Business Administration from Hong Kong Polytechnic University.Blockchain Intelligence Group President / Co-Founder / CCILance is a President / Director / Co-Founder at the Blockchain Intelligence Group ("BIG").With over 20 years of industry experience in technology-based startups, Lance brings a vast and proven track record for growing and developing multi-million-dollar businesses from the ground-up. His background includes roles as Founder/CEO/Director in several publicly and privately traded companies.In 1996, Lance founded Planet City Graphics, which won worldwide recognition and became a multi-million-dollar corporation within 18 months. He also founded Western Shores Interactive, which became a publicly listed company and reached a market cap of $400 million.In addition to his business and technical acumen, Lance has a proven track record working with Asian companies and government entities. In 2000, he was recruited to work closely with China's Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Co-operation (MOFTEC). He assisted in the development of a secure network that permits the dissemination of information to State-owned business as well as businesses around the world.In 2015, Lance leveraged his breadth of experience in business building and technology to co-found Blockchain Intelligence Group while setting the company's strategy and vision.FounderIX Asia Indexes Company LimitedIrene OL Wong, CPA, CGMA, is the Founder of IX Asia Indexes Company Limited and IX Fintech Group Limited, two companies specialized in financial products and trading (including digital assets), with award-winning Fintech platforms and solutions, such as the ixOption Platform and the ixCrypto Index. She has over 25 years' experience in the finance industry doing hedge fund trading, indexing, and creating financial products.Prior to founding IX Fintech Group and IX Asia Indexes Company, Irene served as Head of Trading at various global hedge funds, Head of the Hang Seng Index Company, and Senior Vice president of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Some of her achievements include the HKEX Stock Options Revamp Project, obtaining no-action relief on stock options products from the US and Taiwan SEC, FTSE/ Hang Seng Index Series project and executing a record number of contracts on the Hang Seng Index Options when she served as an open out-cry floor trader at Morgan Stanley during the 1997 Asian financial crisis . Between 2001 and 2003, Irene managed the operations and business development of the Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited. She is currently a member of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Fintech and Regtech task forces.

IX Asia Indexes Company Limited ("IX Asia Indexes") is a wholly owned subsidiary of the IX Fintech Group. Aiming to become one of the leading index compilers in Asia, its services in the areas of both real and digital assets cover index consultancy, index design, index calculation and dissemination, and index education. It is missioned to bring transparency and standardization to the digital asset and tokenisation world through building an investment-grade and rules-based benchmarks.



IX Asia Indexes launched the award winning ixCrypto Index (IXCI) in 2018, followed by two new Indexes ixBitcoin (IXBI) and ixEthereum (IXEI) Index to complete the ixCrypto Index Series in early 2021. They are currently available in 85 countries via Nasdaq and IX Asia Indexes Company data feed to Bloomberg, Reuters, banks institutions and information vendors. Real time index is disseminated every 15 second interval from Hong Kong Time 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.. An index advisory committee with representation from different industries to ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations.



For more information on data dissemination and product licensing, please visit www.ix-index.com or contact licensing@ix-index.com



To ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations, IX Asia Indexes has established its index advisory committee with representation from different industries, including fund management, exchanges, brokerage, financial blockchain experts, crypto service providers, etc. The committee will meet at least quarterly to discuss matters relating to the IX Asia Indexes, including to review and to comment the data sources, methodologies, and operations of IX Asia Indexes, to provide guidance to the future development of new IX Asia Indexes and to handle other issues and decisions on an as-needed basis.



