Announcing the 29th Eye Level Literary Award in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Level and Daekyo Culture Foundation is proud to announce the 29th Eye Level Literary Award (ELLA). The event will be accepting registrations and submissions between 1 July and 31 August, 2021 from Hong Kong. Registration is currently open until 31 August, 2021 at an Eye Level center in Hong Kong near you.

Eye Level Literary Award has two categories. The Illustrated Writing category will be for children between ages 4 and 9. Participants will be required to hand draw about a given topic and add a short description in the template they download and print at home. The Writing category, for children between ages 10 and 15, will require a handwritten narrative about a given topic on a printed template at home. The narrative essays will be judged according to a customized Eye Level English Writing rubric. Overall, both categories will require a child to draw or write on a printed template and submit to your Eye Level Center.

In last year's event, our very own Zabrina Chau took home the prestigious Global Grand prize for the Writing category. Her exceptional entry delved into her personal experience during the ongoing pandemic. The context and detailed descriptions of her daily life painted a vivid picture of how the pandemic was affecting her and others around her.

If you would like to be the next contestant to share your creativity to the world, please visit ctmchallenge.com, myeyelevel.com (PC or mobile), or contact an Eye Level center near you for more information.

About Eye Level

Eye Level is a global leader in education services. With academic achievement as its top priority, Eye Level believes that each child has the potential to change the world.

Depending on each student's level, one will have access to level-appropriate booklets, materials and readers, etc. Online lessons are also available via Eye Level's On Air and Learning Room at participating centers.