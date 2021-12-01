Announcing the 'Best Workplaces in Greater China™ 2021' List by Great Place to Work®

SHANGHAI, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating a high-trust, high-performance workplace is not an easy task, especially during the past 2 years. We are very proud to announce the winners on this year's list of the "Best Workplace in Greater China™ 2021.

In its tenth year, the Best Workplaces in Greater China™ 2021 Awards returns to the stage at one of the most glamorous hotels in China, The Peninsula Shanghai, Rose Ballroom.

The Rose Ballroom was filled with laughter, where there were surprising moments and the awardees celebrated with pride. All the winners this year have solidified themselves as role models in their respective fields, as they have earned their respect of their own people.

Mr. Jose Bezanilla, the CEO of Great Place to Work® Greater China commented, "The winners this year have proved themselves as outstanding organizations, setting a leading example out there that it is possible to create a great place to work for all no matter what circumstances we are facing and experiencing."

This year 61 companies made it to the list. Great Place to Work® Greater China applied the survey to more than 150 companies with more than 200,000 employees in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. In order to qualify for the list, organizations must reach satisfactory requirements in both the Trust Index® Survey and Culture Audit®. The survey assesses employees' perceptions of leadership, organizational culture and trust, and is decisive for being selected for the "Best Workplaces in Greater China™".

The Best Workplaces in Greater China™ 2021

(The list is published in alphabetical order)

Accenture (China) Co., Ltd. ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. AlphaSights Assurant Consulting Co., Ltd. Baxter (China) Investment Co. Ltd. Beam Suntory Spirits Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Bristol Myers Squibb China Cadence Canva CCP Games Chemours China CI&T China, Inc. Cisco CNH Industrial China (wholly owned) Coats Greater China Deloitte China DHL eCommerce Solutions DHL Express DHL Global Forwarding, China DHL Supply Chain (Taiwan) Co., Ltd. DISCO Experian Greater China EY Eyebuydirect Fonterra General Mills (Hong Kong, Taiwan) GEP (Shanghai) Consulting, Ltd. Hilton HSBC Global Service Center China HSBC Technology China Infineon Greater China Ipsen Consumer Healthcare LGT Bank (Hong Kong) Maersk China Mastercard Medtronic Meijer Trading Ltd. Meltwater Micron Technology, Inc. Moët Hennessy Diageo China NVIDIA PayPal China PERFETTI VAN MELLE CONFECTIONERY(CHINA) CO., LTD. Phoenix Contact (China) Holding Co. Ltd. PPD Radio Flyer China Limited RingCentral Royal FrieslandCampina S.C. Johnson Servier Hong Kong Limited Shanghai Totole Food Ltd. Stryker China Commercial Stryker Hong Kong & Taiwan Stryker Suzhou Medical Technology Co., Ltd. Takeda China Tata Communications Hong Kong Ltd. Teleperformance China Thoughtworks Volvo Financial Services Whirlpool Hong Kong Limited Worldline (China) Co., Ltd.

note (1): DHL Express's official name in Hong Kong is "DHL Express Hong Kong" , in Taiwan is "DHL Express Taiwan" . In Mainland China is "DHL-Sinotrans International Air Courier Ltd." (2) DISCO in Mainland China is "DISCO HI-TEC China CO., LTD", in Taiwan is " DISCO HI-TEC TAIWAN CO., LTD."

Some findings from the For All Methodology

Under the new For All™ methodology, companies are evaluated on how well they are creating an inclusive workplace experience for all employees no matter who they are or what they do.

The 2021 data from the Best Workplaces in Greater China™ indicated that over 14% more employees shared the followings experiences in their workplaces.

Receiving special and unique benefits and a fair share of the profits made by the organization.

Feeling that management hires people who fit in the organization.

Feeling trusted by the management to do a good job without watching over their shoulders.

Feeling agile to quickly adapt to changes.

In the Trust Index© Survey to employees, we considered and collected 78,532 valid responses and this generated an average score of 87.9% for Greater China. We applaud your continuous efforts to build great workplace cultures for your associates. A hearty congratulations to all of this year's winners!

About Great Place to Work®:

For more information about building a great workplace, please visit our official websites

https://www.greatplacetowork.cn/

http://www.greatplacetowork.com.hk/

and join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, as well as on WeChat ID: greatplacetowork.