Announcing FINNS Bali Resort – The Most Highly Anticipated Resort In Bali!

Bali leading property developer, Mirah Investment & Development is thrilled to announce the launch of FINNS Bali Resort, in Berawa, Bali – in a unique collaboration with FINNS Group, to bring the most anticipated resort in Bali.

In an exciting alliance that brings together Mirah Investment & Development, Bali’s leading property developer, and the exceptional leisure management expertise of FINNS Bali, operators of the world’s best beach club and Bali’s top recreational club, brings the announcement of the island’s most anticipated resort – FINNS Bali Resort.

FINNS Bali Resort, located in Berawa, will offer an incredible array of lifestyle facilities and amenities - paired with a renovation of the FINNS Recreation Club.

The resort will feature 206 rooms and an unrivalled combination of wellness, sports, recreational, and family-friendly facilities, with guest packages including access to beach club venues as well as the upcoming Empire Evening & Day club - distinguishing itself from any other accommodation offering in Bali.

Investors have a unique opportunity to be part of FINNS group with this premier development. Units at FINNS Bali Resort are available for sale, offering a promising Bali real estate investment in the island’s burgeoning hospitality market, paired with incredible owner benefits including free stays, membership access, and much more.

Scott Matson, Chief Operating Officer of Mirah Investment & Development, said, “This project embodies our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional quality and innovation in Bali's hospitality sector. FINNS Bali Resort will not only elevate the island’s resort offerings but also provide investors with unparalleled opportunities in one of the most sought-after destinations in the world.”

Mirah Investment & Development has established itself as the leader in developing high-end properties that not only redefine Bali’s hospitality landscape but also promote sustainable economic growth.

Paul Hussey, Chief Operating Officer of FINNS Bali said, “We are thrilled to announce FINNS Bali Resort, a groundbreaking project that represents the next element to our hospitality ecosystem. The FINNS resort will seamlessly integrate our world-class beach clubs, recreational facilities, and our upcoming entertainment venues into a single, unparalleled destination.”

“By combining premium accommodation with our signature blend of wellness, sports, and family-friendly amenities, we're set to redefine the Bali resort experience. This collaboration with Mirah Investment & Development allows us to elevate our vision and create a truly unique offering that caters to our existing loyal customer base while attracting new guests seeking an extraordinary Bali experience,” Paul Hussey continued to say.

The resort will bring much needed hotel accommodation to Berawa, catering to FINNS existing base of over 7000 unique customers per day, across its Berawa-based venues including FINNS Beach Club & FINNS VIP Beach Club, and it’s 2,400+ active members of the FINNS Recreation Club.

FINNS Bali Resort represents the culmination of the FINNS hospitality eco-system, designed to deliver a world-class experience by seamlessly blending luxury, wellness, and recreation in a single destination.

The family-friendly resort includes an integrated fitness centre, wellness centre, a waterpark, three restaurants, a two-story kids club, an adults-only pool, a spa, co-working space, a retail village of 12-15 shops, recovery facilities, and even a medical centre focused on longevity healthcare.

"Our collaboration with Mirah Investment & Development represents a perfect synergy of expertise and vision. FINNS Bali has always been dedicated to creating exceptional experiences and timeless memories for our guests, while Mirah brings unparalleled prowess in luxury property development. This partnership allows us to expand our offering beyond day experiences to a full-fledged resort, providing our guests with a complete FINNS ecosystem. We're excited to work with Mirah and their Sales and Marketing team that shares our commitment to quality, community engagement, and sustainable growth in Bali.”, Paul Hussey continued to say.

FINNS, renowned for shaping Bali’s hospitality scene with its popular venues like FINNS Beach Club and FINNS Recreation Club, are arguably Bali’s most successful hospitality operators. Their New Year’s Eve events, often sold-out months in advance and with past headliners such as Fat Boy Slim & Skrillex, are the island’s most anticipated parties.

FINNS’ expertise in delivering exceptional consistent service and unique entertainment, leisure, and lifestyle options ensure that FINNS Bali Resort will stand out as a top-tier destination for holidaymakers in Bali.

Elliot Sheehan, International Sales Director of Mirah Investment & Development, noted, “Investing in FINNS Bali Resort offers not only the potential for significant returns through passive income but also exclusive owner benefits that set this opportunity apart. From free resort stays to VIP memberships and access to events, our investors will enjoy a range of privileges while their property appreciates in value and earns an income.”

Owners of units of the resort will receive a passive income through the resort’s operations as well as experiencing high capital appreciation on their hotel property investment. They will enjoy incredible benefits from free resort stays & free memberships to VIP events tickets and much more.

Known for their commitment to quality, Mirah’s projects are revered by investors and residents alike. Their comprehensive approach to customer satisfaction and their dedication to enhancing the local economy have made Mirah the trusted partner of choice in Bali’s real estate market.

The resort is also dedicated to enhancing the local community by generating employment opportunities, supporting local businesses, and engaging in sustainable practices that contribute to the area's development. By prioritizing local hiring and sourcing, FINNS Bali Resort aims to foster economic growth and provide residents with valuable skills and training.

