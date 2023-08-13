Announcing the Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service: Nurturing the Leaders of Tomorrow to Drive Positive Social Change

Cincinnati's Jared Kamrass Gives Back With Scholarship Funding

We are delighted to unveil the prestigious Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service, an esteemed opportunity for outstanding undergraduate and graduate students in the United States who are deeply committed to public service and dedicated to creating a profound impact within their communities. This distinguished scholarship is generously established by Jared Kamrass, Principal of Technicolor Political, a leading full-service messaging and ad making firm, renowned for advising Democratic candidates, committees, and progressive causes nationwide.

The Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service is driven by the profound inspiration from Mr. Kamrass's passion for politics, catalyzed by witnessing the iconic 2004 DNC Convention Speech of Barack Obama in Boston and furthered by a transformative journey with Hodgkin's Lymphoma during college. Through this challenging experience, Mr. Kamrass's commitment to healthcare reform and social equality was ignited, leading to his steadfast dedication to electing policymakers who strive to address systemic inequities.

At its essence, the scholarship aspires to empower and support the next generation of leaders in public service, individuals who possess an unwavering commitment to effecting positive change in society. To be considered for this prestigious award, eligible students are invited to submit a creative essay of under 1000 words, articulating their inspirations and detailing how their education and skills will be harnessed to make a meaningful impact within their communities and beyond.

The application process is now open, and interested candidates are encouraged to visit the official scholarship website at https://jaredkamrassscholarship.com/jared-kamrass-scholarship/ to learn more about the eligibility criteria and submission guidelines.

Jared Kamrass, the visionary behind this scholarship, boasts an illustrious background in political advocacy and campaign management. Upon graduating from Ohio State University, he garnered invaluable experience by overseeing local campaigns in Cincinnati before founding Rivertown Strategies, a prominent full-service Democratic consulting firm. Throughout his illustrious career, Jared has played pivotal roles in numerous crucial election cycles, helping preserve a Democratic majority and championing meaningful policy changes.

Following the transformative 2020 cycle, Jared Kamrass assumed the role of Principal at Technicolor Political, where he has continued to showcase his prowess as an ad maker and media consultant, providing invaluable guidance to numerous national committees and candidates for Governor, Congress, and other statewide and local offices. Technicolor Political, the largest majority Black-owned firm in the Democratic party, consistently defies conventional political advertising norms, leveraging innovation to captivate and engage voters in unprecedented ways.

As recipients of the Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service, students will not only be awarded financial assistance to support their academic endeavors but will also benefit from unparalleled recognition and mentorship from a revered figure in political consulting. This scholarship aims to forge a dynamic community of dedicated individuals who are resolute in driving transformative societal change and confronting the most pressing challenges of our time.

The application period for the Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service is now open, and we eagerly anticipate receiving compelling essays from aspiring leaders across the nation. Qualified students are encouraged to seize this remarkable opportunity to embark on a path of public service and positively impact their communities.

For more information about the Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service and the application process, please visit the official website at https://jaredkamrassscholarship.com/. Wishing all applicants the best of luck in their academic and public service endeavors.

