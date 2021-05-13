Announcing the Launch of TestaMint: The Invite-Only, Environmentally-Friendly NFT Artist Collective

TestaMint disrupts the digital art World with its brilliant NFT debut by artists, Jim TAZ Evans, Kelly RISK Graval, Dave Navarro, and Billy Morrison

Today, TestaMint, an invite-only NFT artist collective, marketplace, and platform for artists by artists has announced its launch. As the digital art world continues to flourish, TestaMint is creating a whole new dimension in the space by launching one of the first-ever NFT artist collectives that gives world-renowned talent the chance to showcase their creativity while taking their artwork to new depths.

Powered by patent-pending technology, TestaMint is an exclusive invite-only network focused on bringing integrity and emotional connection back into the digital world. Offering a streamlined and user-friendly marketplace where artists are invited to effectively buy, sell, and promote their art, the turn-key platform gives artists access to unique tools and templates that allow them to incorporate unlockable experiences and digital layers into their original pieces. Unlike other major NFT companies, TestaMint is written on top of EOS, an environmentally responsible blockchain, making it 66,000 times more eco-friendly than Bitcoin and 17,000 times more eco-friendly than Ethereum."I look forward to rewriting the NFT narrative by injecting eco-friendly, creative, and innovative strategies into an industry that has limitless growth potential." says Frank Agnone, CEO of TestaMint.

TestaMint was created by artists and exists for artists and the company is on a mission to prioritize the creative control of creators, facilitate high-quality releases, and maintain the eco-friendliness on which their platform operates. NFTs have generated over $1 billion in 2021 alone, TestaMint is dedicated to giving the power back to the artists and helping them push the boundaries of NFT innovation and capabilities. NFTs will resuscitate not only the media sector but also serve as a medium in which all industries will modernize, says Jaron Hinds President and CTO of TestaMint.

TestaMint will make its entry into the NFT world this Wednesday, May 12th with the "Godfather" of the West Coast Graffiti movement, Kelly “RISK” Graval, and Billy Idol guitarist, Billy Morrison, Jane's Addiction guitarist, Dave Navarro, and Jim ‘TAZ’ Evans. The initial NFT offering will include Future Jane. Future Jane is the result of a collaboration between Dave Navarro and Jim “TAZ” Evans, that began in 1997 when TAZ was commissioned to create a show poster for Jane’s Addiction’s concert at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas. Attempting to come up with a new angle on the metaphorical Jane, TAZ chose a futuristic design and featured Jane as a melancholy cyborg, restrained by techno-bondage information feeder tubes, and leashed by BDSM straps. In 2016, TAZ was commissioned to create a show poster for a Queens Of The Stone Age show at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles. Since the original Jane had not been finished to his liking because of deadline constraints, Jane 2.0 was created. In late 2020, TAZ and Dave decided to collaborate after being reintroduced by legendary graffiti art dealer and curator Eddie Dolandson, founder of GuerillaOne and member of The Seventh Letter and chose to use the Jane image as the basis of it. The birth of NFT art took that collaboration to another level, as the two artists began exchanging ideas about how to tell a bigger story. Future Jane represents the result of that collaboration. For the entire story about Future Jane NFT, click here.

Kelly "RISK" Graval's NFT incorporates some of his most important imagery. The centerpiece of the NFT is Risk's "WTF Icon". As one of LA's most prolific graffiti artists, the LA Police were on the hunt for Graval because of his graffiti tag name “RISK”, so instead, Graval switched to his now-famous "WFT Icon". The "Icon" was his interpretation of Elvis Presley's "TCB Symbol" (taking care of business). Risk's "Icon" is made up of a stylized Lightning Bolt, Question Mark and Exclamation Point. The NFT incorporates an actual Risk "WTF Icon" piece made out of his "Metallic Tissue" panels. The panel is made of recycled spray cans (from Risk's graffiti and studio work), license plates (which are a metaphor for humanity) like people, license plates come in all shapes, sizes, colors, and come from many different places. The NFT also incorporates Risk's now-famous "Monarch Butterfly" imagery. The Butterflies signify Risk going from Anarchy, living in Venice beach, being into the early LA punk rock scene, and illegal graffiti art all over the world. He now lives with his four daughters in Southern California and is in a "Celebratory Stage of Life" and ignited his latest series of "Anarch to Monarch" artwork. The NFT was produced by taking the actual "WTF Icon" piece to the beach in Malibu, placing it on the beach so the waves could wash over the piece. Each wave activates the Butterflies and also Risk's signature color wash. Risk's "Color Wash" is used as a background on all his murals and studio work. The color palette used in all his murals and paintings is based on the "California Colors" line of spray paint produced by Krylon Spray paint in the late 1980's and early 1990's. Very few graffiti artists used the "California Color" palette because they did not think it was suitable for graffiti. Risk turned the bright fluorescent color palette into one of the most recognized graffiti styles in the world.

Billy Morrison’s NFT art was inspired by a strong and imposing male figure such as Darth Vadar, and suggesting that underneath all of that posturing is a sensual, fragile human being, that is struggling with his or her sexuality. “Now, more than ever, it is imperative that we ‘embrace our inner selves’ and encourage those around us to come from a place of compassion and love, says Morrison. “This piece stems from observing the racial and sexual unrest that pervades our society, and my desire to spread the message that ‘we are all the same, no matter what color or sexual orientation’ - and more importantly to inspire people to accept and embrace who they really are without fear of reprisal.” In addition, Morrison took the opportunity with the NFT Technology to add an exclusive track, recorded in his studio specifically to coincide with the image and shot video content in his studio and with some of his personal art collection to add unlocks to some of the editions being released.

To see the artwork and NFT by this collective of TestaMint artists, please visit https://testamint.net/

