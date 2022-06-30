Announcing The Newest MyCase Integration With Intaker

—

Today, MyCase, the legal industry’s leading provider of cloud-based legal practice management software and payment services to law firms, and Intaker, the number one law firm marketing automation platform, are launching an exciting new integration. MyCase customers can now access Intaker’s innovative tools to generate more leads and simplify their intake for faster and easier client retention in MyCase.

“We are so excited about the integration between MyCase and Intaker and what this means for legal professionals,” said Dru Armstrong, CEO of AffiniPay, parent company of MyCase. “Our goal is to continually innovate the MyCase platform with tools that add value for law firms. With MyCase and Intaker, our customers will now be able to quickly access Intaker leads right within the MyCase platform.”

Intaker CEO and Cofounder Pooya Abka also expressed enthusiasm for the announcement, commenting, “At Intaker, our number one priority has always been to help our client firms win by standing out in their marketplace. Now, the Intaker-MyCase integration opens the door to more firms who want to leverage the best technology to run and grow their practice.” Abka continued, “Bringing Intaker and MyCase together is crucial for any firm that is either already using or thinking about taking advantage of these two powerful platforms. We are very excited about being the very first website chat powerhouse to integrate with MyCase.”

With this integration, every Intaker chat lead is automatically added to MyCase. This means that every person who finds your website, your Google Business Profile, or any other channel leveraging Intaker can become a well-qualified lead, with mission-critical details captured and automatically imported directly into MyCase. The result is faster client turnaround time and a quick, painless experience for law firms' newly acquired clients.

Clint Higgins of the Bay Area Family Law Center commented, “The integration between Intaker and MyCase is great in helping to reduce the amount of time it takes to organize and prepare leads in MyCase. The critical information our firm needs to initiate conversations with potential clients is now automatically uploaded to MyCase.”

Higgins, a long-time customer of both platforms, continued, “Our firm has been using Intaker for a couple of years and has loved the way we are able to utilize specific questions to help gather the information we require to make the initial contact with potential clients. We have built our MyCase Intake form based on a lot of the questions we are able to use in Intaker.”

This newest MyCase integration follows the recent announcement of MyCase’s acquisition by Affinipay, parent company of LawPay, the market-leading payments platform. Intaker is thrilled to join the MyCase integration partner family during such a dynamic time in the company’s history.

To find out how Intaker and MyCase can help your law firm grow in size, productivity, and client satisfaction, visit http://intaker.com and http://mycase.com.

About Intaker

Intaker is the law firm marketing automation solution that helps attorneys stand out in the marketplace. Intaker’s innovative chat technology creates an unparalleled new client experience built for empathy, speed, and scale. Successful B2C law firms across the US and Canada trust Intaker to maximize the impact of their marketing efforts. Leveraging next-gen interactive video and chat automation, Intaker engages millions of legal customers and prospects each month.

About MyCase

MyCase is complete legal practice management software designed for the modern law firm. MyCase covers the entire client lifecycle with Lead Management, Case Management, Billing and Invoicing, and robust Reporting. It includes market-leading features such as integrated Payments, 2-way text messaging, and the MyCase Client Portal to centralize client communication and share files securely. In 2022, MyCase was acquired by Affinipay, parent company of LawPay, the market-leading payments platform. The MyCase family of brands includes MyCase, Soluno, CASEpeer, Docketwise, and Woodpecker. Learn more at www.mycase.com.

