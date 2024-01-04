AnnTomFitness Advances Sustainable Weight Loss Solutions in the Fitness Industry

AnnTomFitness Ltd. is introducing a new and more effective approach to weight loss, focusing on women over 30 who are suffering from hormonal imbalances.

AnnTomFitness Ltd. is introducing a new and more effective approach to weight loss, focusing on women over 30 who are suffering from hormonal imbalances.



Co-founded by the couple Ann-Maria Tom and Anoop Asok, their method, the Metabolic Mastery Method, diverges from traditional weight loss programs, offering a sustainable and tailored approach to fitness and nutrition.



Unlike conventional methods that often lead to short-term results and long-term frustrations, AnnTomFitness offers a tailored approach that aligns with the body's natural rhythms, especially considering hormonal fluctuations.



Leveraging their extensive background in the medical field as an ER, ICU, and dialysis nurse, AnnTomFitness aims to address the fitness needs of women over 30 through a better understanding of the complex interplay between nutrition, exercise, and hormonal health.



"The crux of our program is sustainability," says Ann-Maria Tom. "We focus on teaching women how to optimize their nutrition in real-life scenarios – be it vacations, social events, or everyday life. It’s about creating a balance that can be maintained long-term, not just for a few weeks or months."



Since its inception, AnnTomFitness has positively impacted the lives of over 160 women, guiding them through personalized fitness journeys. The company's success is rooted in its effective approach that goes beyond the surface level of fitness.



"Our methods are deeply rooted in science and personal care. We consider each client's body type, lifestyle, and hormonal profile to create a program that works for them," Tom elaborates.



AnnTomFitness's numerous accolades in the industry, including a Global Recognition Award in 2023, make its mark in the sustainable fitness solutions industry. Tom emphasizes the importance of a holistic approach to health and continued innovation and adaptation to meet the client’s needs.



"In the next decade, we foresee a greater emphasis on holistic health and well-being," Ann-Maria Tom predicts. "Our aim is to lead the way in holistic health, evolving with our clients' needs."



About AnnTomFitness



Founded by Ann-Maria Tom and her husband Anoop Asok, AnnTomFitness Ltd specializes in helping women over 30 with hormonal imbalances achieve sustainable weight loss. The company's flagship program, the Metabolic Mastery Method, offers a better approach to fitness, focusing on realistic lifestyle changes for long-term health and well-being.

