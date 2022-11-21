Annuo Med Tech Solutions (AMTS) Appoints Stellar Team for Tech Build

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative and anticipated new health networking platform, Annuo™, will be built by the highly regarded tech professionals behind the success of the Konga fintech and retail platform in Africa.



The build will be led by new AMTS CTO, Samuel Obodeh, a highly experienced software and design engineer, business analyst and assurance professional. Samuel specialises in quality assurance and learnt the GDPR rules (that define “data concerning health”) at the Hague. He understands the importance of accountability through compliance and of continuous monitoring for the evolution of products, data and security.

Samuel was also a solutions architect for Nigerian e-commerce company, Konga, which created a giant online marketplace in Africa, similar to Amazon. Today Konga is worth $2 billion and is ranked as the most visited website in Nigeria by Alexa Internet.

Our CTO will be working closely with Dufuna, an IT services and consulting and training company with a stellar reputation and experience developing Telemedicine Apps for a US Healthtech company. Dufuna was founded (and is led) by Olatokunbo Fabgamigbe, he previously worked at Konga.com where he was responsible for building a highly successful engineering team.

Prior to Konga, Olatokunbo managed strategic Google Apps partner deployments across Russia, Southern and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa. Known to have shaped the culture of the tech team at Konga, Olatokunbo, is renowned for the highest quality of service and delivery.

Founder and CEO, Dr Jeni Wellington, was able to access this highly specialised team from her own network, having family in the technology industry. She commented:

“I am humbled that we’ve been able to attract these tech leaders, who have driven such successful network platforms as Konga. Their experience will be invaluable for the specialised fintech solution we will introduce to the healthcare market in Phase II. Our hope is that Annuo will also be an invaluable solution for clinicians and patients.”

Please contact the Annuo team for further information at sales@annuomedtech.com

About Annuo Med Tech

Annuo Med Tech Solutions is a new Australian digital health technology company developing Annuo™ - a healthcare networking platform for doctors, patients and allied health professionals. Annuo™, is the first medical networking platform in Australia designed by specialists.

Annuo™ encourages people living with chronic disease to engage with their treatment in an holistic way. It promotes collaborative care for patients and is inclusive of those seeking to make diet, exercise and alternate therapies as part of their treatment planning.

Annuo™ will engage with healthcare providers and enable them to better connect with their patients through the digital health space. The platform comes fully customised for each medical specialty at a competitive price.