Another success from Istanbul Gelisim University in research and innovation activities

The SCImago University Rankings 2023 results have been announced. Istanbul Gelisim University (IGU) was among the top universities in Turkey and Middle East.

The results of the "SCImago University Rankings 2023", in which world universities' research, innovation and social impacts are ranked, have been announced. Istanbul Gelisim University, which stands out with its research studies in various fields, drew attention with its results in categories such as Law, Civil Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Psychology, Engineering, Environmental Science, and Business.



SCImago is a system that measures the social and scientific impact and innovation of universities around the world. “Not only our investment in scientific research but also the quality of our scientific output has increased in recent years. This is crucial in increasing our academic impact and social benefit. The increase in innovation capacity and interaction with society are among the other factors that demonstrated the success of our university,” said Assoc. Prof. Dr Arda Ozturkcan, Vice Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences of Istanbul Gelisim University.



Talking about the importance of this ranking, “It helps students learn about the quality, effectiveness and prestige of our university. For academic staff and researchers, it provides information on our research activities as well as our effects in different disciplines,” he added.

Recognized in Turkey and Middle East



According to the evaluation of SCOPUS research output data, IGU was ranked 2nd in Law, 5th in Civil Engineering, 7th in Industrial Engineering, 32nd in Psychology, 9th in Engineering, 3rd in Environmental Science, and 7th in Business Administration among the universities in Turkey.

Huge research complex



Founded in 2008, Istanbul Gelisim University offers its students a huge research complex consisting of over 130 laboratories in the campus area in Istanbul. IGU has 20 research centers and 93 student clubs that allow students to engage in social, cultural, scientific and sports activities outside the classroom.

