Another Successful U.S. Immigration Fund EB-5 Investment Repaid

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Immigration Fund (USIF) is exceptionally pleased to announce the full repayment to 113 investors from the AREA15 project in Las Vegas, Nevada. This repayment process helps facilitate the investors goals of achieving permanent residency and the ultimate return of their invested capital.

"We are proud to announce that millions have now been repaid to EB-5 investors in another one of our project offerings, AREA15," said Nick Mastroianni II, Chairman of USIF. "We are proud that projects such as AREA15, among others, have been an economic and immigration success for our investors and major job creators for the United States economy. Having assisted over 5,000 families toward achieving their permanent residency in the United States, we look forward to assisting more families in the years ahead. AREA15 in Las Vegas reflects the future projects USIF is focused on participating in. Congratulations to all our investors and their families."

Since its inception in 2010, USIF has successfully been raising capital for the purpose of financing qualified real estate developments and investment opportunities creating tens of thousands of jobs and deploying over $2.9 billion into real estate projects throughout the USA, making USIF one of America's most prolific USCIS approved EB-5 Regional Center operators. The U.S. Congress created the EB-5 Program in 1990 to enable Foreign Investors to obtain a U.S. Visa by investing in a U.S. business that will benefit the economy and create jobs.

AREA15 is located a short distance from the Las Vegas Strip. Developed by Fisher Brothers and in collaboration with creative agency Beneville Studios, AREA15 is a modern open-concept immersive shopping and entertainment bazaar. The AREA15 project consists of 126,000 square feet of leasable space; 68,000 square feet of leasable ground floor space; 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space and 25,000 square feet of art, performance, experiential entertainment, food, and retail space – all of which is fully leased. Notable tenants include Meow Wolf, Emporium Arcade, Dueling Axes, 5 Iron Golf, Wink World, Museum Fiasco and Kappa Toys among others.

Investors interested in the EB-5 Visa Program can now subscribe to USIF's Wave Spa project, located on New Jersey's Atlantic shoreline. The Wave Spa will build a new beachside hotel located in close traveling proximity to major areas including New York City and Philadelphia.

U.S. Immigration Fund- NJ, LLC ("USIF-NJ"), the authorized EB-5 Regional Center is sponsoring the Wave Spa Project to prospective EB-5 investors. The Wave Spa is being developed by a highly reputable and well-respected real estate developer with decades of successful experience. USIF-NJ successfully worked with the developer of the Wave Spa in a prior real estate development in which an affiliate of USIF-NJ raised and loaned $50 million for one of their previous EB-5 real estate projects, and successfully returned that investment capital ahead of schedule. THIS IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL SECURITIES. Information contained herein is not an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

