Ant Group listed as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Multiexperience Development Platforms

SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ant Group has been mentioned as a Representative Vendor in the latest Gartner Market Guide for Multi experience Development Platforms, published in August, 2022. It was recognized for its mPaaS, a one-stop mobile development solution.

According to the report, "an MXDP is an opinionated, integrated set of front-end development tools and "backend for frontend" (BFF) capabilities. It enables a distributed, scalable development approach (in terms of both teams and architecture) to build fit-for-purpose apps across digital touchpoints and interaction modalities."

Ant Group's mPaaS solution, which provides a cloud-to-end, one-stop solution for mobile development, can generate initialization code and offer the modular development mode for collaborative development. This lowers technological barriers, reduces R&D costs, increases development efficiency, and enables the enterprise to quickly build a stable, high-quality mobile App.

"Multi experience development platforms enable delivery of a consistent user experience across multiple devices, touchpoints and modalities." stated the Market Guide, and Gartner forecasts that by 2025, the MXDP market will reach $4.7 billion.

Fudian Bank, a Yunnan province joint-stock commercial bank, launched its new app powered by mPaaS in January 2022. This enabled the bank to offer more diverse operational functions and enrich the business use cases on their app. In May, the number of new mobile banking customers surged by 305% year on year, while MAU increased by 52%.

mPasS has served more than 100 financial institutions, and over 2,000 public cloud companies, including Fudian Bank, China CITIC Bank International, New China Life Insurance, Shanghai Metro and so on.

"We are committed to offering our years of expertise to the industry and help our customers in developing effective and reliable mobile services." Said Bin Yu, Vice President of Digital Technology Business Group, Ant Group.

