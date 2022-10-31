Antai signed 300MW solar projects agreement with Bison Energy and announced a strategic partnership with GGE at All-Energy Australia 2022

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 26, Antai announced its 300MW projects cooperation agreement with Bison Energy Group (Bison) and its strategic partnership with Green Gold Energy (GGE), at All-Energy Australia Exhibition & Conference 2022 in Melbourne, which means Antai achieved a vital breakthrough in tracking and groud mounting market in Australia.



Antai's Signing Ceremony at All-Energy Australia 2022

Bison Energy is an international renewable developer and investor. In 2020, Antai and Bison signed a global strategic cooperation agreement that became the basis for this year's 300MW solar projects cooperation agreement. Under the new agreement, Antai will provide 300MW mounting and tracking systems for Bison's PV power plants in Australia, Japan and Europe.

On the same day, Antai announced a strategic partnership with Green Gold Energy, a pioneer in the field of the renewable energy industry in South Australia, Victoria and New South Wales. This strategic partnership agreement will strengthen their mutual collaboration to achieve efficient and reliable power generation utilizing Antai's advanced tracking technologies.

"We're proud to cooperate with Bison and GGE, both of these have been deeply involved in the solar industry for many years. The cooperation between Antai and two industry leaders is a recognition of Antai's designs, technologies and services. As the leading supplier of the whole industry chain in PV mounting system, Antai provides innovative technology and quality services enabling partners to develop complicated projects." said Lloyd Li, Antai's vice president.

Australia is one of the most anticipated solar power markets in the world. Since Antai entered the Australia market in 2008, it has set up a subsidiary company in Australia, and has shipped cumulative 4.3 GW mounting systems in Australia and 24.1 GW globally. Now returning to All-Energy Australia after two years, Antai signed two significant cooperation agreements which show the steady growth of its business and the importance it places on Australia market. In the future, Antai will integrate the resources of every partner and expand areas of cooperation, jointly build more sustainable and valued PV plants around the world to fuel the global zero carbon transition.

www.antaisolar.com.au

australia@antaisolar.com

www.linkedin.com/company/antaisolar